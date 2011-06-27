Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,800
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,800
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Accessory Carrier Mountyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Maximum cargo capacity48.4 cu.ft.
Length167.2 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height65.2 in.
EPA interior volume111.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Exterior Colors
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Metalllic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black/Light Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,800
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
