Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Trax SUV
LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,794*
Total Cash Price
$14,146
LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,704*
Total Cash Price
$19,001
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,171*
Total Cash Price
$13,869
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,951*
Total Cash Price
$19,555
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,016*
Total Cash Price
$19,139
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,418*
Total Cash Price
$14,424
LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,198*
Total Cash Price
$20,110
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,171*
Total Cash Price
$13,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$3,633
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$1,018
|$1,001
|$1,377
|$2,329
|$7,384
|Repairs
|$498
|$576
|$674
|$787
|$919
|$3,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$784
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$952
|Financing
|$761
|$612
|$453
|$284
|$102
|$2,211
|Depreciation
|$3,276
|$1,339
|$1,178
|$1,044
|$937
|$7,775
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,866
|$5,530
|$5,350
|$5,596
|$6,453
|$31,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,880
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$1,367
|$1,344
|$1,850
|$3,128
|$9,917
|Repairs
|$669
|$774
|$906
|$1,058
|$1,234
|$4,640
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,054
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,022
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,970
|Depreciation
|$4,400
|$1,799
|$1,582
|$1,403
|$1,259
|$10,444
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,908
|$7,428
|$7,186
|$7,516
|$8,667
|$42,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$3,562
|Maintenance
|$1,627
|$998
|$981
|$1,350
|$2,283
|$7,239
|Repairs
|$488
|$565
|$661
|$772
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$769
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$933
|Financing
|$746
|$600
|$444
|$278
|$100
|$2,168
|Depreciation
|$3,212
|$1,313
|$1,155
|$1,024
|$919
|$7,623
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,692
|$5,422
|$5,245
|$5,486
|$6,326
|$31,171
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|Maintenance
|$2,294
|$1,407
|$1,383
|$1,904
|$3,219
|$10,207
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$932
|$1,089
|$1,270
|$4,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,084
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,052
|$846
|$626
|$392
|$141
|$3,057
|Depreciation
|$4,529
|$1,851
|$1,629
|$1,444
|$1,296
|$10,748
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,256
|$7,645
|$7,395
|$7,735
|$8,920
|$43,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$2,245
|$1,377
|$1,354
|$1,863
|$3,151
|$9,990
|Repairs
|$673
|$780
|$912
|$1,065
|$1,243
|$4,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,061
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,288
|Financing
|$1,029
|$828
|$613
|$384
|$138
|$2,992
|Depreciation
|$4,433
|$1,812
|$1,594
|$1,413
|$1,268
|$10,520
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,995
|$7,482
|$7,238
|$7,571
|$8,730
|$43,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$719
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$3,704
|Maintenance
|$1,692
|$1,038
|$1,020
|$1,404
|$2,374
|$7,529
|Repairs
|$508
|$588
|$687
|$803
|$937
|$3,522
|Taxes & Fees
|$800
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$970
|Financing
|$776
|$624
|$462
|$289
|$104
|$2,255
|Depreciation
|$3,340
|$1,366
|$1,201
|$1,065
|$956
|$7,928
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,040
|$5,639
|$5,455
|$5,705
|$6,579
|$32,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$2,359
|$1,447
|$1,422
|$1,958
|$3,310
|$10,497
|Repairs
|$708
|$819
|$958
|$1,119
|$1,306
|$4,911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,353
|Financing
|$1,082
|$870
|$644
|$403
|$145
|$3,144
|Depreciation
|$4,657
|$1,904
|$1,675
|$1,485
|$1,333
|$11,053
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,603
|$7,862
|$7,605
|$7,955
|$9,173
|$45,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Trax SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$3,562
|Maintenance
|$1,627
|$998
|$981
|$1,350
|$2,283
|$7,239
|Repairs
|$488
|$565
|$661
|$772
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$769
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$933
|Financing
|$746
|$600
|$444
|$278
|$100
|$2,168
|Depreciation
|$3,212
|$1,313
|$1,155
|$1,024
|$919
|$7,623
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,692
|$5,422
|$5,245
|$5,486
|$6,326
|$31,171
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Trax
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Trax in Virginia is:not available
