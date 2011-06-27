Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews

2018 CHEV HIGH COUNTRY DISAPPOINTMENT DJ , 04/04/2018 High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 170 of 173 people found this review helpful This vehicle has given us nothing but headaches since purchasing end of Oct 2017! It began within a few days of purchase, the LED headlight assembly started flashing erratically, other cars began pulling over when I drove up behind them, I assume they were thinking that they were being pulled over by an unmarked police car. Into the dealership it went. Right after we got it back from the dealership(they replaced the headlight assemble) we noticed a strong jerk at various speeds and thought it was the transmission. We brought it back in and were told that the computer was dropping programs but they were positive the problem was fixed. It was not, it continued and seemed to get worse. Honestly it was embarrassing to have others ride with me in my vehicle, it was like a whip-lash jerk. Then the check engine light came on. Back to the dealership we went and were told they had to replace the entire emissions unit. They said the replacement was most likely the reason it was still jerking. They were wrong, it again jerked(feels like a major hard shift) at 32, 44, 56, 68 you name it, it jerked. We brought it back in and it sat another week at the dealership. They claimed the computer dropped programs again and it was fixed. It was not. Went back to the dealership and spoke to the dealer who sold it to us. He said he would take care of the concerns we had. 1,000 miles later(put on by the dealership to replicate the concern) We were told the vehicle was fixed and the problem was due to an electronical issue that was causing the torque converter to not work properly. We were also told that the dealership could do nothing for us as far as getting a buy back. We were told we had to contact Chevy to initiate a buy back. We did so... and if you think the problems above were frustrating enough, this process was much more painful. We have called numerous times and told 72 hours and someone will call you back. No one did. We had to have our dealership send a message through the dealership to get Chevy to call us back. We were told by Chevy that the district manager came to our dealership and looked at our vehicle. We stressed that we felt this was a major safe issue and did not feel comfortable transporting our young children in this vehicle. We also challenged back because we had the vehicle when said district manager visit occurred. The rep denied it did not occur. We contacted our dealership who confirmed said visit did not happen, the only contact they had was an email request for all the repair records. We then got a call from Chevy and he told us they would be buying back our vehicle BUT THEN SAID "oh sorry I have the wrong paperwork in front of me actually we will not be able to do anything for you". We were shocked. We asked why our families safety was not as important as the first families buy back letter he had mistakenly thought was ours. We asked to speak to his manager and were told no and they he made the buy back decisions and there was nothing that would change. We again demanded to speak to his manager. He then said she would call us Friday or Monday. She called us Tuesday and told us there was nothing they were willing to do. We called our dealership who were also very confused as to what criteria is needed to lemon out a vehicle especially since ours has been in the dealership with several safety concerns since purchase. Dealership said they would try to get some answers. So here we are waiting for answers and contimplating contacting an attorney. To top it off it continues to have electrical issues, now the carplay connection goes in and out when I have a phone call. It will start through the speakers then about a minute in change over to my cell and then back to speakers again if I am lucky. Dreading having to return to the dealership yet again to get a loaner while they try to troubleshoot the issue. We have owned several chevy's and sadly this most likely will be the last due to Chevy's lack of customer regard for safety and blatant disregard for a consumers time, money, efforts and dissatisfaction with a product. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 shifting issue Michael logston , 05/02/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 86 of 87 people found this review helpful Buyer beware. Any traverse that came off the line before april 18 2018 has a known shifting problem. GM says it doesnt exist but bulletin 18-NA-121 1st gear or reverse no upshift. Vehicle wont go above 40mph. Mine just came back from the shop. They are replacing the valve body spacer plate. Gm lied and said no issue but my dealer gave me a copy of the bulletin. So they had to tear into my brand new traverse to fix the trans. 8k miles.

Hope I don't regret purchase... LH , 09/23/2017 LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 66 of 67 people found this review helpful Purchased LT Traverse August 2017. Had Traverse back to dealer after owning literally a week and a half as the brake assist turned on when driving in town at 35 MPH and coming to a stop slowly. Additionally, received transmission error following day. Apparently connector issue, and was fixed. One week later brake assist came on again. Dealership indicated software update should resolve issue. Now Engine has been much louder when sitting idle, as it seems that the Stop/Start function is not working properly since software update. Other than these major issues, vehicle has more space than older model; better storage space in rear. This vehicle has more features that are electric powered, and hoping there are no major issues. I recommend the extended warranty, even if buying brand new. I'm regretting not purchasing now. ****Update 3/2018: Since purchase in August of '17, have had Traverse in four times to dealership for the Brake Assist Error Message. Had vehicle into dealership three times between August and October of '17. Went almost five months with no issues after they had fixed a wire with a sensor in October, however March of '18 Brake Assist Error kicked on again. I was at a speed of 18 mph and slowly came to a stop sign, and brake assist kicked on, and brake was pushed to the floor. You can actually hear the grinding of the brakes. This feature would be great in a situation where you are about to rear-end someone, however, I have been the one who would be rear-ended due to the feature kicking on at incorrect times. Brake assist issue continued for another 2 miles, as it had done in the past. Dealership was great and got Traverse in right away, and GM has apparently rebuilt a part as more Traverse owners have had this "Brake Assist" error message generate. Fingers crossed, otherwise I will be contacting GM as this is dangerous and could cause you to get rear-ended. I can only imagine at high speeds what would happen. Still not a fan of the transmission; shifts from first to second with a lag, and sometimes jolts the vehicle so you will fly forward in your sit a bit.

Buyer's BEWARE!!!! Brian D , 05/22/2018 LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 72 of 74 people found this review helpful We recently leased a 2018 Chevy Traverse on 4/26/2018. On 4/28/2018, two days after purchase the car began flashing all services lights (All Wheel Drive, Steering Assist Service, Power Steering, Etc) My wife immediately pulls over the car and contacts the dealership service department letting them know what happened (6 months pregnant and with our 1 1/2 year old) They advised they could fit us in for a check of the vehicle 2 weeks later, and to continue driving it. She drives 3 houses further down the street and the engine begins to knock and shuts down and locks up. (Wish I could post the videos on here) Now the dealership advises they can send a tow truck to pick up the vehicle for us. They call 2 days later saying the computers just needed to be reset and everything was fine. We picked up the vehicle on 4/30/2018, and the next day the check engine light comes on again! Bring it back to the dealership that night, and they say they want to keep the traverse for a week to make sure everything was perfect. It is now 5/21/2018 and we still do not have the vehicle because when they think they fixed the problem the engine light keeps coming back on, and this morning they advised they are having a problem with the windshield wipers and they sometimes do not shut off. I have been back and forth with Chevy directly trying to get a new vehicle and set up a claim with them and have been advised there is nothing they can do and continue to communicate with the dealership to get it fixed! The worst service imaginable. The car has 90 MILES on it, we have owned it for 24 days and have only been able to drive it for a day and half.