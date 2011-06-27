Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Traverse SUV
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,771*
Total Cash Price
$16,921
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,731*
Total Cash Price
$22,727
LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,212*
Total Cash Price
$23,390
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,101*
Total Cash Price
$22,893
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,030*
Total Cash Price
$16,589
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,511*
Total Cash Price
$17,253
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,694*
Total Cash Price
$24,054
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,030*
Total Cash Price
$16,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$716
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$3,693
|Maintenance
|$1,325
|$1,252
|$1,111
|$2,260
|$2,258
|$8,206
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,121
|Financing
|$910
|$732
|$542
|$339
|$122
|$2,645
|Depreciation
|$3,930
|$1,750
|$1,541
|$1,366
|$1,225
|$9,812
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,966
|$6,795
|$6,421
|$7,373
|$7,215
|$37,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$962
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,961
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$1,681
|$1,492
|$3,036
|$3,033
|$11,022
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,254
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,506
|Financing
|$1,222
|$984
|$727
|$455
|$164
|$3,552
|Depreciation
|$5,279
|$2,351
|$2,070
|$1,834
|$1,645
|$13,179
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,386
|$9,127
|$8,624
|$9,902
|$9,691
|$50,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$990
|$1,021
|$1,050
|$1,083
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$1,832
|$1,730
|$1,535
|$3,125
|$3,122
|$11,343
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,550
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,012
|$749
|$468
|$169
|$3,656
|Depreciation
|$5,433
|$2,420
|$2,131
|$1,888
|$1,693
|$13,564
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,777
|$9,393
|$8,876
|$10,191
|$9,974
|$52,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$4,997
|Maintenance
|$1,793
|$1,693
|$1,503
|$3,058
|$3,055
|$11,102
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,263
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,231
|$991
|$733
|$458
|$166
|$3,578
|Depreciation
|$5,317
|$2,368
|$2,085
|$1,848
|$1,657
|$13,276
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,484
|$9,194
|$8,687
|$9,975
|$9,762
|$51,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$682
|$702
|$724
|$745
|$768
|$3,621
|Maintenance
|$1,299
|$1,227
|$1,089
|$2,216
|$2,214
|$8,045
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$915
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,099
|Financing
|$892
|$718
|$531
|$332
|$120
|$2,593
|Depreciation
|$3,853
|$1,716
|$1,511
|$1,339
|$1,201
|$9,620
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,771
|$6,662
|$6,295
|$7,228
|$7,074
|$37,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$753
|$775
|$799
|$3,766
|Maintenance
|$1,351
|$1,276
|$1,133
|$2,305
|$2,303
|$8,367
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$952
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,143
|Financing
|$928
|$747
|$552
|$345
|$125
|$2,697
|Depreciation
|$4,007
|$1,785
|$1,571
|$1,393
|$1,249
|$10,005
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,162
|$6,928
|$6,547
|$7,517
|$7,357
|$38,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,114
|$5,250
|Maintenance
|$1,884
|$1,779
|$1,579
|$3,213
|$3,210
|$11,665
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,594
|Financing
|$1,293
|$1,041
|$770
|$481
|$174
|$3,760
|Depreciation
|$5,587
|$2,488
|$2,191
|$1,942
|$1,741
|$13,949
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,168
|$9,660
|$9,128
|$10,481
|$10,257
|$53,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$682
|$702
|$724
|$745
|$768
|$3,621
|Maintenance
|$1,299
|$1,227
|$1,089
|$2,216
|$2,214
|$8,045
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$915
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,099
|Financing
|$892
|$718
|$531
|$332
|$120
|$2,593
|Depreciation
|$3,853
|$1,716
|$1,511
|$1,339
|$1,201
|$9,620
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,771
|$6,662
|$6,295
|$7,228
|$7,074
|$37,030
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Traverse
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019