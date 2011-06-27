Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews
traction control and stabilitrak systems 2nd time
Has anyone experienced your 2011 Traverse having a sudden loss of power and loss of acceleration followed by error messages for both the traction control and stabilitrak systems?? This is the 4th trip to the dealer when for my car losing all power following by the above error messages. There is no warning only ding.ding..ding and loss of power!! The dealer has said it was a sensor problem, then tried taking out the transmission and working on its sensors, and today they say it is a throttle body issue. Help! Has anyone else had this issue and what finally fixed your car?? Thank you for your help! My car has been having this issue for the past 8 months and has about 65,000 miles. Prior to this there were no big issues or problems with the car.The first time the dealer thought this was the computer board and at the cost of $1009.00 I am still having issues. Called Chevy main number spoke to Gwendolyn and she is going to ensure the dealership in Waldorf Maryland fixes this problem she personally is going to call the dealership. I told Chevy this car is not reliable I am afraid to drive my car. Its only 5 yrs old with 67,000 miles and is acting like 20 yr old car....This year 2010 and 2011 needs to be investigated for possible 50 state recall, to pay all repairs from here on out because of this issue...I was coming from the vet today and the car just powers down, all controls read nothing ( no water, no gas, no speed, everything is off the charts)...this is scary, you can make the car go because the gas isn't going through the car. Something is stopping everything.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Too many corners cut!
I bought my 2010 Traverse brand new and it now has about 65,000 miles on it. That's averaging less than 12,000 miles per year. I have had quite a few nagging (and recurring) problems with this automobile, but it has served me relatively well as a commuting and family vehicle. First, the pros: - Good size with plenty of seating and storage options. I have 4 kids and we can all ride in the vehicle comfortably without too much trouble getting in and out. - General ride and handling are pretty good, but not great. Now, the cons: - The original dealer I bought the vehicle from was awful to deal with for service. They were a complete nightmare. They couldn't evaluate even simple problems. There were always new Service Reps when I went in (that type of turnover should be a clue). At one point they had my car for 4 days to evaluate a problem before they finally hooked it up to the "computer" to retrieve the error codes. I'm no auto mechanic, but with today's technology shouldn't that be step number 1? - After one particularly terrible experience with the service department at this dealer, GM sent me a link to an online survey via email. I went out and took the survey and explained the horrible experience. The survey asked if I would like someone from GM/Chevrolet to contact me and I selected YES. I never heard back from anyone from GM/Chevrolet. - Eventually I switched dealerships for service and the new dealer has been significantly better. - I have had to replace a gear for one of the Heating/AC system actuator doors 4 times already. The same part failed over and over in a 3.5 year period. The last time they fixed it they must have used a higher quality part or done some other repair as this time that gear has lasted for almost 2.5 years... fingers crossed. - I had to replace the "throttle body" at about 42,000 miles. I've never had to replace a throttle body on any car I have ever owned previously. Thankfully GM agreed that the throttle body shouldn't have gone bad that quickly and, since I was only a few thousand miles out of warranty, they agreed to cover the repair. - Recently I was informed that I need to replace the timing chains at only 62,000 miles. The estimated cost was almost $3,000. Once again, GM agreed that the timing chains should not need to be replaced at only 62k miles, but they only offered to cover $1,000 of the cost for this. - Other general design and aggravation issues exist with this vehicle as well. The rear windshield wiper can not be replaced DIY. In fact, last time I checked, car parts stores do not even stock the wiper blades and will tell you to go to the dealership to have it replaced. What a major pain in the neck. I also recently had a headlamp bulb that needed to be replaced. The manual states that you need to go to your dealership to have it replaced and after finding some instructional videos on YouTube I understand why. In order to simply change a headlamp build you have to jack up the car, remove the front tire on the side to be replaced and then remove a protective panel inside the wheel well just to get to the back of the headlamp assembly to change the bulb. Who in the heck designed this thing? Did someone win an 8th grade engineering design contest? - Most recently, the front windshield wiper motor failed and needs to be replaced. In summary, I have purchased new cars 6 times in my life and I have never had a vehicle that had this many issues where parts simply failed in such a short life span. It leads me to believe that lots of shortcuts were taken in the design and manufacturing of this car. I don't know if this is still an issue on newer model Traverses but my 2010 LS is simply not a very high quality automobile.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst vehicle I've ever owned
Catalytic converters will go out, good chance will go through plugs and wires, front AC blower and a power steering pump. Vehicle was in the shop more then it was on the road. Uncomfortable, cheaply made and lots of mechanical issues. Would steer completely clear of a Traverse. Chevy fan my entire life and will never buy another.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Road Trip King
Bought @ 35,000, and have taken numerous trips of 1,000 plus miles. I am diligent on routine car maintenance and have a great dealer that serves us well. I have replaced a controller on the air vent control system,...but so far so good. I live in NM where the roads aren't exactly top notch and am very satisfied with with our Traverse handling and comfort level for a family of 5.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Front end problems
Purchased the Traverse new in December 2010. In June 2011 at 24,000 kms, both front struts and shocks along with other misc. items replaced under warranty. Now at 48,000 kms, the struts and mounts are completely warn out and need to be replaced. The warranty went off 5 months ago at age 3.The vehicle is only 3.4 years old and on second rebuild of front end. My wife drives this vehicle in the city and on the Hwy. It has seen no gravel and is basically a kid, dog, and grocery hauler. We are very disappointed with this vehicle. The Fuel economy is no where near what they promised. Going down hill with the wind at your rear you may get 21 mpg. No more Chevy Products for this family.
Sponsored cars related to the Traverse
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner