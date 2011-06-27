Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews

Has anyone experienced your 2011 Traverse having a sudden loss of power and loss of acceleration followed by error messages for both the traction control and stabilitrak systems?? This is the 4th trip to the dealer when for my car losing all power following by the above error messages. There is no warning only ding.ding..ding and loss of power!! The dealer has said it was a sensor problem, then tried taking out the transmission and working on its sensors, and today they say it is a throttle body issue. Help! Has anyone else had this issue and what finally fixed your car?? Thank you for your help! My car has been having this issue for the past 8 months and has about 65,000 miles. Prior to this there were no big issues or problems with the car.The first time the dealer thought this was the computer board and at the cost of $1009.00 I am still having issues. Called Chevy main number spoke to Gwendolyn and she is going to ensure the dealership in Waldorf Maryland fixes this problem she personally is going to call the dealership. I told Chevy this car is not reliable I am afraid to drive my car. Its only 5 yrs old with 67,000 miles and is acting like 20 yr old car....This year 2010 and 2011 needs to be investigated for possible 50 state recall, to pay all repairs from here on out because of this issue...I was coming from the vet today and the car just powers down, all controls read nothing ( no water, no gas, no speed, everything is off the charts)...this is scary, you can make the car go because the gas isn't going through the car. Something is stopping everything.

dswiss , 03/03/2016 LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I bought my 2010 Traverse brand new and it now has about 65,000 miles on it. That's averaging less than 12,000 miles per year. I have had quite a few nagging (and recurring) problems with this automobile, but it has served me relatively well as a commuting and family vehicle. First, the pros: - Good size with plenty of seating and storage options. I have 4 kids and we can all ride in the vehicle comfortably without too much trouble getting in and out. - General ride and handling are pretty good, but not great. Now, the cons: - The original dealer I bought the vehicle from was awful to deal with for service. They were a complete nightmare. They couldn't evaluate even simple problems. There were always new Service Reps when I went in (that type of turnover should be a clue). At one point they had my car for 4 days to evaluate a problem before they finally hooked it up to the "computer" to retrieve the error codes. I'm no auto mechanic, but with today's technology shouldn't that be step number 1? - After one particularly terrible experience with the service department at this dealer, GM sent me a link to an online survey via email. I went out and took the survey and explained the horrible experience. The survey asked if I would like someone from GM/Chevrolet to contact me and I selected YES. I never heard back from anyone from GM/Chevrolet. - Eventually I switched dealerships for service and the new dealer has been significantly better. - I have had to replace a gear for one of the Heating/AC system actuator doors 4 times already. The same part failed over and over in a 3.5 year period. The last time they fixed it they must have used a higher quality part or done some other repair as this time that gear has lasted for almost 2.5 years... fingers crossed. - I had to replace the "throttle body" at about 42,000 miles. I've never had to replace a throttle body on any car I have ever owned previously. Thankfully GM agreed that the throttle body shouldn't have gone bad that quickly and, since I was only a few thousand miles out of warranty, they agreed to cover the repair. - Recently I was informed that I need to replace the timing chains at only 62,000 miles. The estimated cost was almost $3,000. Once again, GM agreed that the timing chains should not need to be replaced at only 62k miles, but they only offered to cover $1,000 of the cost for this. - Other general design and aggravation issues exist with this vehicle as well. The rear windshield wiper can not be replaced DIY. In fact, last time I checked, car parts stores do not even stock the wiper blades and will tell you to go to the dealership to have it replaced. What a major pain in the neck. I also recently had a headlamp bulb that needed to be replaced. The manual states that you need to go to your dealership to have it replaced and after finding some instructional videos on YouTube I understand why. In order to simply change a headlamp build you have to jack up the car, remove the front tire on the side to be replaced and then remove a protective panel inside the wheel well just to get to the back of the headlamp assembly to change the bulb. Who in the heck designed this thing? Did someone win an 8th grade engineering design contest? - Most recently, the front windshield wiper motor failed and needs to be replaced. In summary, I have purchased new cars 6 times in my life and I have never had a vehicle that had this many issues where parts simply failed in such a short life span. It leads me to believe that lots of shortcuts were taken in the design and manufacturing of this car. I don't know if this is still an issue on newer model Traverses but my 2010 LS is simply not a very high quality automobile.