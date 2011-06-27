Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,465
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,465
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,465
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,465
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity117.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4790 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1689 lbs.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.4 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Silver Moss Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Gray w/Light Gray Inserts, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,465
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,465
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
