Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS Consumer Reviews
Great SS
I'm really enjoying my TrailBlazer SS. If you have owned a previous TrailBlazer, I promise your experience was nothing like the SS. It looks, rides and drives like a totally different vehicle. I drive mine daily, and hate when I have to get out. Fuel economy is about like that of a 1/2 ton truck and the power is awesome.
A Great Ride After 8+ Years
If you can find one of these that has not been run to shambles, buy it. Prior to buying this truck, I had owned 6 corvettes. in fact, when I bought the Trailblazer SS, I had a 2005 Corvette in my garage. So I know from performance vehicles. Even after buying all those Corvettes, a couple of Mustang GTs, and a Thunderbird SuperCoupe, this is the only vehicle that made me laugh out loud on the test drive. It was an SUVwith power! Lots of power! Over the years it has given me nothing but reliable performance and a great ride. I have had a few things done to it, but most of the repairs have been done by me. I have 108,000 miles on it and it still smokes the tires on demand. I will own this truck until my dying day.
My SS
I've only had mine for five months, but I've been tracking the production of the SS since its days on the drawing board. Working in a Chevy dealership makes me a bit biased I guess, but this car is all I was hoping it would be. I love driving my car every day. The only drawbacks would be the fuel economy and the lack of a dual exhaust. Go out and buy one. It's a blast!
New SS
Overall I think that the SS is a good value for the money. I went from an '04 VW Touareg with almost every option stickering at $52 to the TB SS that stickered for $42 and after rebates and supplier discount picked the truck up for $30K. A lot quicker, believe it or not, better gas mileage and don't have the typical "VW Annoyances" like electrical problems and poor craftsmanship that they charge top dollar for and look at you funny when you complain about it. Seats are fairly comfortable on long trips, maybe adjustable headrests for us taller folk. Fuel economy isnt the greatest, but what "sports car" is? Overall its a tight feeling and riding vehicle, would recommend for an "everyday" car.
Awesome SS
I just got my SS just the other day. I went from a C320 Benz to this SUV and it is awesome! From the 20' wheels to its power. I found myself going from leather to cloth and I enjoy it a lot more than I thought. This is the first SUV I have owned and I don't think that I will go after another car again from owning the SS.
