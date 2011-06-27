  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Trailblazer
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  5. Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Trailblazer
5(74%)4(23%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
31 reviews
Write a review
See all Trailblazers for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,034 - $4,756
Used Trailblazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great SS

Mark, 09/06/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I'm really enjoying my TrailBlazer SS. If you have owned a previous TrailBlazer, I promise your experience was nothing like the SS. It looks, rides and drives like a totally different vehicle. I drive mine daily, and hate when I have to get out. Fuel economy is about like that of a 1/2 ton truck and the power is awesome.

Report Abuse

A Great Ride After 8+ Years

Kevin Jones, 05/05/2016
SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
25 of 28 people found this review helpful

If you can find one of these that has not been run to shambles, buy it. Prior to buying this truck, I had owned 6 corvettes. in fact, when I bought the Trailblazer SS, I had a 2005 Corvette in my garage. So I know from performance vehicles. Even after buying all those Corvettes, a couple of Mustang GTs, and a Thunderbird SuperCoupe, this is the only vehicle that made me laugh out loud on the test drive. It was an SUVwith power! Lots of power! Over the years it has given me nothing but reliable performance and a great ride. I have had a few things done to it, but most of the repairs have been done by me. I have 108,000 miles on it and it still smokes the tires on demand. I will own this truck until my dying day.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My SS

R GOLDING, 08/17/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've only had mine for five months, but I've been tracking the production of the SS since its days on the drawing board. Working in a Chevy dealership makes me a bit biased I guess, but this car is all I was hoping it would be. I love driving my car every day. The only drawbacks would be the fuel economy and the lack of a dual exhaust. Go out and buy one. It's a blast!

Report Abuse

New SS

nealn, 11/23/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Overall I think that the SS is a good value for the money. I went from an '04 VW Touareg with almost every option stickering at $52 to the TB SS that stickered for $42 and after rebates and supplier discount picked the truck up for $30K. A lot quicker, believe it or not, better gas mileage and don't have the typical "VW Annoyances" like electrical problems and poor craftsmanship that they charge top dollar for and look at you funny when you complain about it. Seats are fairly comfortable on long trips, maybe adjustable headrests for us taller folk. Fuel economy isnt the greatest, but what "sports car" is? Overall its a tight feeling and riding vehicle, would recommend for an "everyday" car.

Report Abuse

Awesome SS

Dana, 12/19/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just got my SS just the other day. I went from a C320 Benz to this SUV and it is awesome! From the 20' wheels to its power. I found myself going from leather to cloth and I enjoy it a lot more than I thought. This is the first SUV I have owned and I don't think that I will go after another car again from owning the SS.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Trailblazers for sale

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles