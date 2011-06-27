  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer Consumer Reviews

5(43%)4(32%)3(19%)2(5%)1(1%)
4.1
98 reviews
My heavy chevy

tiffany, 10/02/2015
LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I have had this truck since 07. I bought it for myself as a birthday gift. It sits at 198,000 miles and it runs like I just drove it off the lot. I keep up the necessary maintanace on it. I have been threw a few battiers, much to my own fault for having my system hooked up to it. A fuel tank sensor (recalled so I got my money back), tires, water pump two times, an altanator, rear hatch shocks, and some front end stuff (struts, control arms, bearings, etc. ) I love this truck and I wouldn't trade it for anything else. I'm not looking forward to the day I have to replace it...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fuel Sensor issue

aschilling, 03/24/2012
We had a fuel sensor issue with the Trailblazer. The gas gague always read empty when the sensor went out. There is a "hidden assistance recall" that GM has that you have to go thru a dealer. We were quoted $340 just to replace the sensor and not the pump. We found the sensor on e-bay for $25.00 and did it ourselves.

06 Trailblazer

scribe77, 04/27/2013
This is my second Trailblazer. First one was 2003. Kept the 2003 for about 4 years and 90,000+ miles. I bought the 2006 in 2009 with about 30,000 miles on it. It now has 115,000 miles. Love its power and appearance. Gas mileage is acceptable with about 15-17 city and 20 -22 on the highway. Only problems with it other than maintenance was the fuel sensor, which I had to replace and belt tensioner ($20.00). I have replaced the brakes twice. Tires replaced once. Used it to pull 4,000 lb trailer for a while. It did it, but it wasn't happy. With a 3,000 lb trailer it drives much better, but hwy mileage sank to about 13-14 mpg. When this one wears out I will look for another one.

Solid Engine, Good value vehicle

Brad M., 12/20/2015
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
My parents bought a 2006 4WD LS Trailblazer from a used car lot in 2007/2008 with about 20K-30K miles on it. We have since owned the vehicle since 2010. This SUV was the first one I've ever owned. It took a little getting used to the low gas mileage, but living in Pennsylvania with sometimes heavy snow and icy conditions, it was great having a vehicle with 4WD and good ground clearance. This vehicle will hit 200,000 miles within the next month and I hope to keep the vehicle for at least another 20K miles (unless some costly major repair is needed). The vehicle is on its 3rd or 4th set of tires, I replaced the engine belt at 187K miles, I've replaced the front struts, all 4 rotors recently, and the belt tensioner twice ($15 part). The O2 sensor has been replaced once and I am online now ordering a thermostat for the engine (and a rear tail-light, my wife backed into a car yesterday while out shopping). The Inline 6 engine is highly rated and I've never had any issue with it. The rear struts need to be replaced, but it still passes state inspection and each time the mechanics mention how great of condition this vehicle is in. My only complaints with this vehicle are that the interior is cheap looking on our LS model. The dash is cheap feeling hard plastic and the rear speakers have been out for over a year. Overall I love this vehicle and would consider buying another even though they are pretty old. There is a fantastic website forum called TrailVoy.com with tons of discussions for any problem you could have with this vehicle and helpful tips on DIY fixes, or advice on paying for repairs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Amazing vehicle

J T, 08/14/2016
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
As a single female I love the security of the SUV. I purchased this 2006 Trailblazer in 2008 with 33,000mi and have never regretted my purchase. Repairs have been normal wear and tear mostly. The bearings went a couple times on me in the right front wheel but overall repairs have been minimal. The truck currently has 194,000 and is still going strong. Our family has always purchased Toyotas so I was apprehensive to own an American made Chevy but all my doubts were laid to rest with this particular vehicle. I will be looking for my next Chevy soon.

Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
