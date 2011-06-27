Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT SUV Consumer Reviews
03 TB Ext, 94K miles, Original Owner
Had this from day one. Just had dealer replace the exhaust manifold ($100 cost to me, could have beem $770). Cracking of the manifold is common, rear of the O2 sensor. If you smell exhaust under the hood when cold and freshly started, as well as a strange noise that clears up in 3-5 minutes, you have the problem. GM covered this up to 8 years and 80K miles for free, I was lucky to get for $100. Thanx GM :) Replaced all four antisway links myself, easy (gets rid of clunking when going over bumps). Also had to replace all four brake rotors and pad sets. Very happy with the Rugged Trail T/As, 94K mi. on the remaining orig. pair. Installed K&N cold air intake kit, no diff in econ.
No Regrets
This Trailblazer XLT replaced my Ford Exposition. More power and better fuel mileage is a plus. Also has more cargo room behind third row seats. Have taken several long road trips (600 miles plus) and the ride was nice and more comfortable than my Exposition. I have also towed over 4,500 lb with no trouble and plenty of power to spare.
Not to pare
I hate my 2004 EXT. It has a real cheap feeling to the interior. I don't feel safe when driving in it. The doors feel like they are going to fall off they are so light.
Poor Person's Suburban
The Trailblazer EXT is a nice cut and paste effort from the General. The exterior styling is decent, yet the interior looks cheap and somewhat tossed together with little care or concern for fit and finish. It drives relatively well although it seems a little dis-connected from the road in the steering department. The brakes are mushy. It feels like the truck is stumbling over itself especially if you need to stop quickly. Don't get me wrong, even with all my criticism, I really do love the truck. It's roomy, the family loves it, it's cooler than a minivan, it has 4X4 for our Canadian winters, towing capability and lastly it is a smooth and comfortable ride. A poor man's Suburban.
EXT
I thought I would try GM again after many years of imports....what a mistake!. I have had this Trailblazer for 14 months, bought it with 39,000 miles. I have had over $1000 in repairs- window regulator, O2 sensor, other,various emissions work, interior panels loose, weather stripping loose, leather wears poorly. I am very disappointed with the quality. I do like the space, 3rd row of seats and towing capacity.
