Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/340.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2811 lbs.
Gross weight3593 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload782 lbs.
Length151.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
