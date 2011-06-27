2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

Tahoe RST most beautiful truck ever! Heidi Rollo , 10/22/2019 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This has been the best vehicle by Chevrolet I have owned by far. Best vehicle I’ve ever owned period! The options are insane! This vehicle is so impressive I cannot tell you how pleased I am! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tahoe RST most beautiful truck ever! Heidi Rollo , 10/22/2019 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been the best vehicle by Chevrolet I have owned by far. Best vehicle I’ve ever owned period! The options are insane! This vehicle is so impressive I cannot tell you how pleased I am! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse