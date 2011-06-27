2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$46,800
Save as much as $10,314
Tahoe RST most beautiful truck ever!
Heidi Rollo, 10/22/2019
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
This has been the best vehicle by Chevrolet I have owned by far. Best vehicle I’ve ever owned period! The options are insane! This vehicle is so impressive I cannot tell you how pleased I am!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Tahoe
Bobbie Cohn, 03/13/2020
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
This is my second Tahoe, it’s a great truck that drives like a car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
