Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
Tahoe LTZ 6.2L
Traded in a 2005 Suburban 3/4 ton 6.0L 4WD for a 2009 Tahoe LTZ 6.2L 4WD fully loaded, black with black leather. Wow! What a difference in the ride. This Tahoe is very smooth, especially with the 6-speed. I have owned a 2002 Tahoe Z71 and the 2009 LTZ is almost like driving a different truck. The 6.2L has fantastic performance. My gas mileage around town is 13-14 mpg and on the highway about 17-18 mpg; however, my driving style does not place much priority on gas mileage.
Still the Best Fullsize On the Road
It drives me nuts to see you guys messing with the ratings on a good SUV because of something like fuel economy. You don't like getting 15 MPG,THEN DRIVE A CIVIC!!! It does everything a big SUV is made to do. Great in the winter and rain, tows anything and its got great cargo room. Totally satisfied!
Excellent Choice
Recently traded our 05 Toyota Sequoia in for the 09 Chevy Tahoe; very, very happy we made the change. Can't say anything bad about our previous vehicle, but the 09 Tahoe and it's ride quality, power, and options are extremely solid. My wife (and I) loves everything about her Tahoe and mentions she feels safe and comfortable while driving herself and 3 kids. Chevy did and outstanding job putting this vehicle together.
Best SUV I've Ever Driven
I traded in my 04 Yukon Denali for this Tahoe, and it was a great choice. For its size, the Fahoe drives so easily around the city, and it's so comfortable inside. The dash looks very elegant, the seats are super comfortable, and the nav screen is easy to use, and the design of the whole truck is great. In mostly city driving, I get about 14.9 mpg, which is great because my old Denali only got about 11 mpg
Proud American Vehicle
I've owned many cars and trucks, all American. I have been disappointed before with GM, but this new Tahoe has changed all of that. The interior has to be the best ever in an American car. The build quality is rock solid while still being elegant. This truck makes me proud to be American
