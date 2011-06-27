  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
why did they quit?

j cauthphen, 06/20/2016
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

all time best Tahoe out of the 4 I've owned . . . and now they don't make them (Tahoe Hybrid) any more. Literally NOTHING has ever gone wrong with the vehicle . . . NOTHING!. Only minor wish is that it could be a bit quieter at highway speeds . . (mainly for talking on a speaker phone)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I love my 5 year old Tahoe Hybrid

john c, 06/24/2018
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

what a soldier! just two trips to the dealer in five years . . . virtually nothing goes wrong. What a performer. I'm afraid to give it up!

Performance
