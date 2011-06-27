Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
why did they quit?
j cauthphen, 06/20/2016
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
all time best Tahoe out of the 4 I've owned . . . and now they don't make them (Tahoe Hybrid) any more. Literally NOTHING has ever gone wrong with the vehicle . . . NOTHING!. Only minor wish is that it could be a bit quieter at highway speeds . . (mainly for talking on a speaker phone)
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love my 5 year old Tahoe Hybrid
john c, 06/24/2018
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
what a soldier! just two trips to the dealer in five years . . . virtually nothing goes wrong. What a performer. I'm afraid to give it up!
Report Abuse
- Performance
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe Hybrid
Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner