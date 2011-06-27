Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Suburban SUV
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,133*
Total Cash Price
$46,737
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,276*
Total Cash Price
$47,672
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,272*
Total Cash Price
$64,030
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,558*
Total Cash Price
$65,899
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,844*
Total Cash Price
$64,497
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,418*
Total Cash Price
$48,606
Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,843*
Total Cash Price
$67,769
Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,133*
Total Cash Price
$46,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,698
|$1,935
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,999
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,481
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,665
|Financing
|$2,514
|$2,021
|$1,496
|$936
|$339
|$7,306
|Depreciation
|$8,170
|$4,854
|$4,269
|$3,786
|$3,398
|$24,477
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,510
|$11,569
|$10,930
|$9,320
|$8,804
|$57,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|Maintenance
|$676
|$1,732
|$1,974
|$1,230
|$1,527
|$7,139
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,531
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,718
|Financing
|$2,564
|$2,061
|$1,526
|$955
|$346
|$7,452
|Depreciation
|$8,333
|$4,951
|$4,354
|$3,862
|$3,466
|$24,967
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,840
|$11,800
|$11,149
|$9,506
|$8,980
|$58,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$908
|$2,326
|$2,651
|$1,652
|$2,051
|$9,589
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,399
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,651
|Financing
|$3,444
|$2,769
|$2,050
|$1,282
|$464
|$10,009
|Depreciation
|$11,193
|$6,650
|$5,849
|$5,187
|$4,655
|$33,533
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,619
|$15,850
|$14,974
|$12,768
|$12,061
|$78,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|Maintenance
|$935
|$2,394
|$2,728
|$1,700
|$2,111
|$9,869
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,498
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,758
|Financing
|$3,545
|$2,850
|$2,109
|$1,320
|$478
|$10,301
|Depreciation
|$11,520
|$6,844
|$6,019
|$5,338
|$4,791
|$34,513
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,279
|$16,312
|$15,411
|$13,141
|$12,414
|$80,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,684
|Maintenance
|$915
|$2,343
|$2,670
|$1,664
|$2,066
|$9,659
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,424
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,678
|Financing
|$3,469
|$2,789
|$2,064
|$1,292
|$468
|$10,082
|Depreciation
|$11,275
|$6,699
|$5,891
|$5,225
|$4,689
|$33,778
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,784
|$15,965
|$15,083
|$12,862
|$12,150
|$78,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$4,284
|Maintenance
|$690
|$1,766
|$2,012
|$1,254
|$1,557
|$7,279
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,580
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,772
|Financing
|$2,615
|$2,102
|$1,556
|$973
|$353
|$7,598
|Depreciation
|$8,497
|$5,048
|$4,440
|$3,937
|$3,534
|$25,456
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,170
|$12,032
|$11,367
|$9,693
|$9,156
|$59,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$5,973
|Maintenance
|$961
|$2,462
|$2,806
|$1,749
|$2,171
|$10,149
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$706
|$824
|$961
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,597
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,864
|Financing
|$3,645
|$2,930
|$2,169
|$1,357
|$492
|$10,594
|Depreciation
|$11,847
|$7,038
|$6,190
|$5,490
|$4,927
|$35,492
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,940
|$16,775
|$15,849
|$13,514
|$12,766
|$82,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Suburban SUV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,698
|$1,935
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,999
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,481
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,665
|Financing
|$2,514
|$2,021
|$1,496
|$936
|$339
|$7,306
|Depreciation
|$8,170
|$4,854
|$4,269
|$3,786
|$3,398
|$24,477
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,510
|$11,569
|$10,930
|$9,320
|$8,804
|$57,133
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban in Virginia is:not available
