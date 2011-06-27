Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

Absolutely LOVE my 2015 Suburban LTZ (but....) eokerholm , 06/18/2014 LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I really love this car and very happy with the purchase. This is much bigger than my 2006 Honda Pilot that I was happy to get ride of (that thing was a lemon; coming from a guy who's owned 2 Hondas in the last 22 years). This drives well, not as lively as the 6.2L Denali, but my wallet and gas mileage appreciates that. Love all the radar and safety features, hands free, etc. Radar comes in hand when parking this lovely beast. Mileage is incredible. Over 2500 miles so far and I'm averaging in the 18+ mpg range. Mixed driving City/Hwy. On the Hwy, I got 26 mpg to San Antonio from Austin. I was ecstatic! Update May 2016: This car saved my life. I was hit head on in accident (Volvo S40 slid into me, doing 50+, while I was sitting still) and the car was amazing! Airbags and the car crumbled in all the right spots. I've got whiplash, concussion and some neck and back issues, but I'm alive and the car kept me safe. I won't drive anything else. I insisted on a Suburban Rental that afternoon. This rental Suburban got 27.1 mpg on a recent trip. Crazy good mileage. I consistently get 22+ mpg in my LTZ on road trips and trips to clients. I ordered a new Suburban LTZ to replace the other one that was Totaled in the accident. Chevy, you've got a customer for life! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Had to get one of these, glad I did. john saracino , 07/30/2017 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I use this for work (Limousine company) and had been using a 2011. I had to change to the new body style. This had some big shoes to fill. Comparing the two is difficult since there are such drastic changes from 2014 to 2015. First the positive: the look is a bit more square, yet streamlined. Much cleaner, sharper and overall more aesthetically pleasing. Halogen headlights and interior lights make it much easier to see inside and out. The on-board computer system is absolutely night and day. The old version is bare bones while the newer model is far more advanced. The interface is easily navigated and concise. Bluetooth and wireless work well. The interior is clean, the leather stiff but soft, and there seems to be a little bit more leg room in the second row. Step on the gas and this thing flies for something this big and heavy, but beware....it can suck down the gasoline. The ride, when I first purchased it, was stiff and bumpy...not nearly as nice as previous versions. I lowered the tire pressure a couple of pounds and that seemed to help quite a bit but, of course, this leads to a bit lower fuel mileage. The lane control and proximity warnings were a pain in the butt (well thigh, anyway) at first, but you get used to them quickly and I'm actually glad they are there. The LT version is so much more advanced and luxurious than previous LT models. This LT is almost as luxurious as previous LTZ models. Now the negative: Although there aren't many negatives here, they are a bit of a drawback. The legroom in the 2015 and newer is not as much as previous models. I don't care what the specs say, there is less legroom. I'm 6 feet tall and that seems to be the limit unless you lower the actual seat which will bring it back a couple of inches. The instrument panel seems it could have been tilted up a little to be read more clearly (ie, speedometer is tough to judge). To me the absolute worst part is the side view mirrors. They are a LOT smaller than previous models and it's much tougher to see what's next to you on the drivers side, although the built-in convex mirror helps a little. A little, but not much. This takes getting used to. Other than that, honestly....I'm quite happy with the vehicle. I purchased the 2015 model in mid 2017, so it has a few miles on it. It was also purchased from a dealership as CERTIFIED, so everything was up to new or almost new condition. If you're not purchasing as CERTIFIED......a couple of things to watch for. The A/C condensers have a tendency to go. It's not an incredibly expensive repair, but if the one you're looking at either blows warm air or "needs a belt", make them change the condenser. GM has run low on them, but is replacing them. Also, the brakes can be stiff one time you use them, hard the next. That can be an issue. Again, not an actual GM recall, but should be looked at and repaired before you purchase. Third....there was a tiny vibration in the vehicle at highway speeds (mine started at about 60 mph). I was told it was everything from GM not welding the roof to the frame properly to front end bushings to not having the tires rotated enough. I asked the dealership to put on a new set of tires with balance and front end alignment, and VOILA....the vibration disappeared and hasn't returned in the over 2000 miles I've driven the vehicle. I know this is a bit wordy, but I'm also aware that many Suburban buyers have been previous Suburban owners, so they will understand the comparison. I've also owned quite a few different types of SUV's both for limousine work and personal use. This Suburban model is as good as any and better than most. Considering the money you will pay, it's definitely worth the purchase. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

A shame how much I love(d) this horribly made car. kdwood , 10/02/2017 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I loved everything about the look and feel and interior space of this vehicle. I hope they have made corrections in the newer vehicles, but our new model 2015 Suburban has been a lemon. We do have a lot of miles on our vehicle, but have taken very good care of it. Dealer mechanic killed our radio when still under warranty and had to replace it. All we wanted was a refresh of the software because the radio controls and touch screen were awful. The front seat has always shimmied some when making turns. The seat belt in front passenger seat has been faulty on multiple occasions and would not lock in the belt. The second row DVD player is no longer working. We have had two air conditioner repairs made within 6 months of each other because the hose has been shotty. We had the 5th cylinder misfiring, and had to replace a coil. We just had our brake booster go out. Mechanic has worked for Chevrolet and now in business for himself still swears the suburbans have always been the best. He has never seen some of these repairs on a Suburban before. He said, don't buy the first year of a model change. Lesson learned! It is shameful that GM allowed this vehicle to come to market when it was obviously sub par to their previous models. These vehicles are obscenely priced, but we justified that it would last and we would drive it to the ground. Little did we know that would be a little over 2 years later and we are probably upside down on it now. We need a car this big and with the towing capacity of this vehicle, but now I don't know what to replace it with. I don't trust GM. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Cheaply made, Beautiful looking mama4x4 , 12/12/2017 LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I fell into the trap of having to have the new model Suburban LTZ when it came out. I made a huge mistake. every 6 months we have had to bring it to the dealership for repairs on things that CHevrolet has just decided to cut corners on. our roof has leaked 2x. once in warranty, then again out of warranty and we had to BEG for them to cover it because obviously there was a shoddy first repair. the second time was so bad we had to get a new headliner, which they did pay for out of pocket. our first 6 months of driving in 95 degree weather in so cal with 3 kids in the back, our AC just gave out. Took it to the dealership and it was a cracked AC line! the mechanic told us that basically GM buys cheap parts and factors in the failure rate as part of the buying process, knowing they will have to replace a certain percentage. Once in a while my automatic extending running boards decide to not come out, my backup camera will cut out intermittently, and my drivers seat does the easy acces thing where it pushes the seat ALL THE WAY BACK even though I have that feature turned off. Then for about a month, it wont. I also had to already have the weather stripping replaced on both front windows because they started peeling up. Now I'm at my final straw, I'm driving on the highway and my passenger fron door B Pillar modling popped off and started flapping gloriously in the wind. We have the best looking vehicle on the road, but I had to pull over, tie a rope around my b pillar and continue the drive. on a 2015 BURB! The car looks pretty, rides OK, I adore the remote start, 4 heated seats, heated steering wheel, 2 dvd screens and leather seats but I'm now looking to get this curse off my hands. I had to write this review because there are so many positive reviews, it seems unfair to not let the buyer beware. don't make the same $60 mistake. Please. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse