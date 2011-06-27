Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

I've driven a Suburban since 2000 and for me it's a comfortable and safe SUV for towing, hauling and general utility for a family. The 2014 is continues to be a great driving reliable vehicle but I have several complaints. It is 500 lbs. heavier than the 2000 -2006 Suburban model and gas mileage is worse at an overall city/higway of 16 mpg. Compared to the previous body style there are also deleted convenience items, i.e.: glove box light, sun visor extensions, cargo area dome light convenience switch, front door safety lights. There are also several design flaws; the second row seat placement in relation to the B column causes narrow foot clearance for rear entry ... a real problem for kids and elderly, the rear bumper is up high making entry to the cargo area difficult, and there is no open warning chime if you turn off the ignition and leave the sun roof open. Finally, this Suburban is mocha steel color; the paint clear coat is alligating and peeling off the door handle, the hood and the roof ... almost a complete paint failure in less 3 years. And the dash is now cracked. Chevrolet doesn't warranty these defects under their certified bumper to bumper warranty.

Ron & Family , 02/26/2019 LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

We were in the recently market for a new road trip ride for our growing family, at a minimum we needed to be able to comfortably seat 6 adults and still have room for luggage/necessities for weekend getaways. The Chevrolet Suburban quickly rose to top of the list. We noticed right away that the body style and interiors haven’t really changed all that much in the year models of 2008-2014, thus this offers quite a bit of opportunity for savvy car shoppers. The 5.3L GM engines have a pretty good reputation for reliability with some for, and some against the AFM system, but if the seller can prove that oil has been changed regularly, and you will do the same you shouldn’t have any issues until well past that dreaded 100,000 mile mark. Many owners have suburbans with well over 200,000 on the odometer and Still no afm issues. We are of the opinion, that if you do your part and invest some due diligence, then you should be able to locate that well maintained creampuff, that is not only affordable, but also is a reliable investment. We settled on the 1LT packaged suburban and here is why, it’s a great middle of the road package. You get the leather heated seating and other luxury items are not available on the LS, but it’s not not heavily loaded with those fancy electronic items that are notoriously prone to problems. The LTZ version is really nice, but really nice always comes at a price, 1st off, you pay way more the LTZ equipped models just to learn down the road that all these fancy items are nice, until it comes time to maintain them. The shock absorbers for certain models can easily cost $200 to $300 each, where as on the LT1 model we changed all 4 (ourselves) for less than $400. The suburban was also available ina 2500 version up thru the 2013 model. It’s often said that a car fax is not worth the paper it’s printed on, and that car fax has never ever even inspected a vehicle, so it’s no good. I say hog wash, it will a least let me know if the oil was changed regularly, and if it has had any accidents reported. Car fax is a good start for a savvy shopper. We settled on a used one with 88,072 miles that idles like a sewing machine and we couldn’t be more satisfied for the price.