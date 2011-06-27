Used 2006 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

We enjoy our Suburban JGD , 06/03/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We have had our Suburban for almost 2 years. We moved up in size from a Ford Explorer. Explorer is junk! We enjoy the extra seating and tons of space when 3rd row is folded down. My husband and I are large people and we are very comfortable in the front seats. Kids love the DVD. One thing though, the electronic displays get very hot on the radio and DVD after car has been running for about an hour. Honestly, you can almost burn yourself. The gas mileage is not much worse than the Explorer that seated 5 people and this seats 7. It handles well on the road and is a pleasure on long trips. It does take some time to learn all the electronic "gadgets". After two years, the car has been good! Report Abuse

3rd Suburban dshackel , 06/21/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love these trucks. Current one is a replacement for one I totaled hitting trees head-on. I walked away without a scratch, police were astounded and credited the vehicle. I drive 130 miles round trip to work daily and never have a problem, even get decent mileage. We haul everything from goats to furniture in the back with no issue - and this is the leather, captains chair model. Just a great family driver. Report Abuse

220k later and keeps on ticking! dean Carter , 05/17/2016 LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Suburban are the best full size suv for the money. Have only had to replace the transmission at 160k and the is running strong at 210k.Bought brand new in December 2005. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'm sold on the Suburban! Ray , 08/04/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I started looking for an SUV months ago. I test drove Yukon XL & Sequoia before deciding on the Suburban. People that complain about the gas mileage are a bit delusional. For the size of vehicle & engine, it's pretty amazing, actually. I've been getting 16-17 mpg in horrible traffic conditions. I avg 21.4mpg on the hwy @60mph & 19.9mpg @70mph. My Tundra got 18mpg @70! It's more quiet & rides more smoothly than the Tundra or Sequoia, not to mention has a better turning radius. It's just a few inches longer, too, but has far more interior space. I admit it's not as luxurious as a Denali or Navigator, but I couldn't pass it up. If you're afraid of the size, don't be. You get used to it quickly Report Abuse