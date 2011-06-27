  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGno14no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.504.0/714.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no12/17 mpgno
Combined MPGno14no
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.43.7 ft.44.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight5286 lbs.4820 lbs.5297 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.nono
Ground clearance8.0 in.6.6 in.6.9 in.
Height73.1 in.70.7 in.72.3 in.
Maximum payload3314.0 lbs.2003.0 lbs.1980.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
no
Interior Colorsno
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Red
  • Neutral
no
See Suburban InventorySee Suburban InventorySee Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles