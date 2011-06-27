Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|no
|14
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|504.0/714.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|12/17 mpg
|no
|Combined MPG
|no
|14
|no
|Engine
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.4 ft.
|43.7 ft.
|44.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|219.5 in.
|219.5 in.
|219.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7500 lbs.
|7500 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5286 lbs.
|4820 lbs.
|5297 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8600 lbs.
|no
|no
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|6.6 in.
|6.9 in.
|Height
|73.1 in.
|70.7 in.
|72.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|3314.0 lbs.
|2003.0 lbs.
|1980.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
|no
