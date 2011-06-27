Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

Love my K1500 Suburban kostura , 07/27/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i love my suburban i have had no serious problems with it at all. i picked it out when i was about 5 years old when my parents where looking to buy a new vehicle and needless to say it has lasted threw everything my parents used it for and was passed to me when i turned 16. i have used it for long distance trips and as an everyday driver since i got it a few years back and it is unmatched in driver and passenger comfort. i personally prefer it over driving my mothers 2003 Tahoe. If anyone is looking into buying a 94 that looks to be in good shape i say go for it it's an awesome vehicle and you won't be disappointed. Report Abuse

Moved to the Burbs mannysburban , 08/16/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After being afraid to buy American I stumbled upon a fully loaded 94 Suburban silverado package. This is my dream car. All I have done to the vehicle is replace the fuel pump, power steering hose, and those aluminum brackets that hold the alternator and power steering. My gas milage is around 11 due to a flowmaster exhaust and I also recommend turning the top piece of your air filter cover upside down and then screwing it on to get a more even pull. I really like the roominess and it is great for trips from Tulsa to Oklahoma City. If you can find one in decent condition buy it. The best thing is that most parts are affordable and good mechanic will save you lots. Happy driving Report Abuse

1994 Suburban cantorhome , 09/02/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Although the gas mileage for this car is not very good, installing a K&N air filter seems to have made a considerable difference. This SUV is the perfect "family car". Tons of room for kids in the back two seats and great for transporting items. We recently purchased a new refrigerator and it fit in the back with the 3rd seat removed and the 2nd seat tilted down. Report Abuse

BEST SUV AROUND CHIZZNAPP , 04/19/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I BOUGHT MY BURBEN WITH 149,000 MILES ON IT. IT HAS BEEN GREAT I HAD THE FAN IN THE AC BROKE REPLACED IT MY SELF 40.00. IT NOW HAS 185,000 RUNS LIKE NEW LOVE IT I WOULD RECOMEND TO ANYBODY STRONG RUNNING BEST VEHICAL I EVER OWNED ...... Report Abuse