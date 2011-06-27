Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Spark Hatchback
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,377*
Total Cash Price
$10,478
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,885*
Total Cash Price
$10,688
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,766*
Total Cash Price
$14,355
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,782*
Total Cash Price
$14,774
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,020*
Total Cash Price
$14,460
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,392*
Total Cash Price
$10,897
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,797*
Total Cash Price
$15,193
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,377*
Total Cash Price
$10,478
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$682
|$702
|$724
|$745
|$768
|$3,621
|Maintenance
|$704
|$679
|$1,796
|$975
|$1,892
|$6,046
|Repairs
|$121
|$288
|$422
|$492
|$575
|$1,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$593
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$757
|Financing
|$564
|$453
|$335
|$210
|$76
|$1,638
|Depreciation
|$2,688
|$1,074
|$945
|$837
|$751
|$6,295
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,317
|$4,231
|$5,286
|$4,354
|$5,189
|$25,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$716
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$3,693
|Maintenance
|$718
|$693
|$1,832
|$995
|$1,930
|$6,167
|Repairs
|$123
|$294
|$430
|$502
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$605
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$772
|Financing
|$575
|$462
|$342
|$214
|$78
|$1,671
|Depreciation
|$2,742
|$1,095
|$964
|$854
|$766
|$6,421
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,443
|$4,316
|$5,392
|$4,441
|$5,293
|$25,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$962
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,961
|Maintenance
|$964
|$930
|$2,461
|$1,336
|$2,592
|$8,283
|Repairs
|$166
|$395
|$578
|$674
|$788
|$2,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$812
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,037
|Financing
|$773
|$621
|$459
|$288
|$104
|$2,244
|Depreciation
|$3,683
|$1,471
|$1,295
|$1,147
|$1,029
|$8,624
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,654
|$5,796
|$7,242
|$5,965
|$7,109
|$34,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$990
|$1,021
|$1,050
|$1,083
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$993
|$957
|$2,532
|$1,375
|$2,668
|$8,525
|Repairs
|$171
|$406
|$595
|$694
|$811
|$2,676
|Taxes & Fees
|$836
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,067
|Financing
|$795
|$639
|$472
|$296
|$107
|$2,310
|Depreciation
|$3,790
|$1,514
|$1,332
|$1,180
|$1,059
|$8,876
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,907
|$5,966
|$7,453
|$6,139
|$7,316
|$35,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$4,997
|Maintenance
|$972
|$937
|$2,478
|$1,346
|$2,611
|$8,343
|Repairs
|$167
|$397
|$582
|$679
|$793
|$2,619
|Taxes & Fees
|$818
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,045
|Financing
|$778
|$625
|$462
|$290
|$105
|$2,260
|Depreciation
|$3,709
|$1,482
|$1,304
|$1,155
|$1,036
|$8,687
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,717
|$5,839
|$7,295
|$6,009
|$7,161
|$35,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$753
|$775
|$799
|$3,766
|Maintenance
|$732
|$706
|$1,868
|$1,014
|$1,968
|$6,288
|Repairs
|$126
|$300
|$439
|$512
|$598
|$1,974
|Taxes & Fees
|$617
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$787
|Financing
|$587
|$471
|$348
|$218
|$79
|$1,704
|Depreciation
|$2,796
|$1,117
|$983
|$870
|$781
|$6,547
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,570
|$4,400
|$5,497
|$4,528
|$5,397
|$26,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,114
|$5,250
|Maintenance
|$1,021
|$985
|$2,604
|$1,414
|$2,743
|$8,767
|Repairs
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$713
|$834
|$2,752
|Taxes & Fees
|$860
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,098
|Financing
|$818
|$657
|$486
|$305
|$110
|$2,375
|Depreciation
|$3,898
|$1,557
|$1,370
|$1,214
|$1,089
|$9,128
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,160
|$6,135
|$7,665
|$6,313
|$7,524
|$36,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$682
|$702
|$724
|$745
|$768
|$3,621
|Maintenance
|$704
|$679
|$1,796
|$975
|$1,892
|$6,046
|Repairs
|$121
|$288
|$422
|$492
|$575
|$1,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$593
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$757
|Financing
|$564
|$453
|$335
|$210
|$76
|$1,638
|Depreciation
|$2,688
|$1,074
|$945
|$837
|$751
|$6,295
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,317
|$4,231
|$5,286
|$4,354
|$5,189
|$25,377
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Spark
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Spark in Virginia is:not available
