Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Star-Spangled Spark Christian LeBlanc , 02/15/2016 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I had been shopping for an automatic Spark for my daughter since November, decided to wait and see what the 2016 models and pricing were. Browsed online every other day or so, got serious in February because my $1000 GMCard bonus would end on 2/29/16. Friday morning (2/12/16) around 10am I found a base 2016 LS CVT on sale about 100 miles away. Called the dealer, after a few back & forth calls had the final price. Got a check from the bank, insurance sorted out, and arrived at the dealer about 5pm, back on the road by 6pm. Wow, have small cars come a long way since my 1984 Honda CRX! I was way surprised by the base Spark LS's touchscreen, Bluetooth, rear backup camera, standard A/C, rear wiper & defrost etc. At the same time my daughter was more interested in the tech stuff than the power locks, power side mirrors, power windows, nicer materials, and cruise that this car does not have. A good trade-off. We both found the backseat to be cozy but acceptable. I was quite comfortable driving home for 2 hours, although I missed having cruise. But it's not going to be my car, and the daughter doesn't like to use cruise anyway. I was satisfied with the 98hp of the new 1.4L, and find the CVT to be completely unobtrusive and smooth. The car was weirdly quiet even at 60+ mph for being so petite and upright. And 2,000rpm at 60 mph? I would have expected 3,000. It's light and nimble, fun to drive; but I won't be seeing how fast it stops, corners or accelerates. I have my own car for that kind of tossing. I did not drive a 2015, so can't compare the two. In the 3 days she has had the car (1 highway, 2 in town) it's averaged 36.6mpg, so the 41mpg EPA hwy is probably realistic. Sales data: 14,635.00 MSRP 342.00 Tax & tags -3,735.00 Dealer discount -1,292.24 GM card earnings -1,000.00 GM card bonus earnings --------------------------------------------------- $8949.76 total price Feb 2017 update- daughter loves the car, still tight. Feb 2018 update- car has had no issues. August 2019, my son has had the Spark since the prior update. He gets the oil changed on schedule, no issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Little car in the world t varga , 09/02/2016 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I love love love this little car. I got this car for gas mileage because I have to drive an hour to get any where and I needed to pay cash for it. Well worth the price. It might not have electric windows but the drivers door locks and unlocks itself, It has automatic headlights, Ive never touched them . The sound of the stereo system is great for only having 4 small speakers I can make the windows vibrate. This is the first time ive had hands free calling. I fit very comfortable in the car but im short my husband being 6 ft does drive it and his only complaint is getting out because it sits low to the ground. And for anybody worrying about power thats just nuts, I zip around and up and down these hills in wv without a single problem,(you may call them mountains). And im getting way better fuel mileage than expected the best yet is 46.2 miles to the gallon, that was averaging 62 miles an hour. You will not be disappointed with this car. I think the people who are complaining are the ones that dont realize this is a small car not a large suv. I bought the green one its fun, sporty, and zippy I love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Would recommend this car to everyone I know! Unknown , 10/06/2016 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2016 Chevy Spark brand new, 2 months ago, already has over 4,000 miles on it. If you are like me and drive everywhere, I would recommend this car to you. It costs me 16$ AT MOST to fill my tank, getting 42 MPG on average. I am a college student, working full time and this car is perfect for the situation I am in. Getting a brand new car at 12,000 is great. You are getting more than what you paid for. Only down side, roll down windows, no power locks and no cruise control. You'd think a car with such an enhanced electronic sound system would have these things. But hey, who can complain with a car getting 42MPG costing 16 to fill. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sparky to the Rescue! John King , 10/31/2016 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful One of the lowest priced new vehicles one can purchased, yet it doesn't look like one or perform like one. I had MINI Cooper for 12 years and loved everything about it EXCEPT its fuel economy (much less than people think), propensity to break down, and cost of repairs (it's made by BMW). In less than a month I have fallen in love with my Chevrolet Spark. It simply does not feel like an economy car and it looks dashing! The engine is so quiet I have had to check a few times to see if it was still running (and it always was)! It is nimble to maneuver, cruises at 55-70 mph smoothly with no strain, the front seat was comfortable even for a 6 foot +, 300 pound man. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse