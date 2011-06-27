Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Spark Hatchback
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,732*
Total Cash Price
$7,437
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,247*
Total Cash Price
$7,291
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,218*
Total Cash Price
$9,989
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,188*
Total Cash Price
$10,280
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,461*
Total Cash Price
$10,062
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,217*
Total Cash Price
$7,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$694
|$714
|$735
|$758
|$780
|$3,681
|Maintenance
|$999
|$1,105
|$554
|$1,712
|$1,981
|$6,350
|Repairs
|$437
|$507
|$594
|$692
|$807
|$3,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$436
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$603
|Financing
|$400
|$321
|$239
|$149
|$54
|$1,163
|Depreciation
|$2,220
|$779
|$685
|$607
|$546
|$4,837
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,137
|$4,450
|$3,861
|$5,001
|$5,283
|$24,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$680
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$3,609
|Maintenance
|$979
|$1,083
|$543
|$1,678
|$1,942
|$6,225
|Repairs
|$428
|$497
|$582
|$678
|$791
|$2,976
|Taxes & Fees
|$427
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$591
|Financing
|$392
|$315
|$234
|$146
|$53
|$1,140
|Depreciation
|$2,176
|$764
|$672
|$595
|$535
|$4,742
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,017
|$4,363
|$3,785
|$4,903
|$5,179
|$24,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$1,341
|$1,484
|$744
|$2,299
|$2,661
|$8,528
|Repairs
|$586
|$681
|$797
|$929
|$1,084
|$4,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$585
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$810
|Financing
|$537
|$432
|$321
|$200
|$73
|$1,562
|Depreciation
|$2,981
|$1,047
|$921
|$815
|$733
|$6,497
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,243
|$5,977
|$5,185
|$6,717
|$7,095
|$33,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$5,089
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$1,527
|$766
|$2,366
|$2,738
|$8,777
|Repairs
|$603
|$701
|$821
|$956
|$1,115
|$4,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$602
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$833
|Financing
|$553
|$444
|$330
|$206
|$75
|$1,607
|Depreciation
|$3,068
|$1,077
|$948
|$839
|$754
|$6,686
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,484
|$6,152
|$5,337
|$6,913
|$7,302
|$34,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,980
|Maintenance
|$1,351
|$1,495
|$749
|$2,316
|$2,680
|$8,591
|Repairs
|$591
|$686
|$803
|$936
|$1,092
|$4,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$589
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$816
|Financing
|$541
|$435
|$323
|$201
|$73
|$1,573
|Depreciation
|$3,003
|$1,054
|$927
|$821
|$738
|$6,544
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,303
|$6,021
|$5,223
|$6,766
|$7,147
|$33,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,753
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,126
|$565
|$1,745
|$2,020
|$6,474
|Repairs
|$445
|$517
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$3,095
|Taxes & Fees
|$444
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$615
|Financing
|$408
|$328
|$243
|$152
|$55
|$1,186
|Depreciation
|$2,263
|$795
|$699
|$619
|$556
|$4,932
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,258
|$4,538
|$3,936
|$5,099
|$5,386
|$25,217
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Spark in Virginia is:not available
