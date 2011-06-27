2019 Chevrolet Sonic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonic Hatchback
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,701*
Total Cash Price
$20,537
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,609*
Total Cash Price
$27,584
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,949*
Total Cash Price
$27,785
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,021*
Total Cash Price
$20,134
LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,485*
Total Cash Price
$23,959
Sonic Sedan
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,970*
Total Cash Price
$28,389
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,382*
Total Cash Price
$20,939
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,330*
Total Cash Price
$29,194
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,444*
Total Cash Price
$22,751
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,186*
Total Cash Price
$24,966
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,021*
Total Cash Price
$20,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$867
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$502
|$801
|$701
|$1,319
|$1,754
|$5,077
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$344
|$503
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$868
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,035
|Financing
|$1,105
|$888
|$657
|$411
|$149
|$3,210
|Depreciation
|$7,945
|$1,619
|$1,532
|$1,797
|$1,701
|$14,594
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,256
|$5,246
|$5,034
|$5,932
|$6,233
|$34,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,051
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$1,165
|$5,444
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,075
|$941
|$1,771
|$2,356
|$6,818
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$462
|$675
|$1,332
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,391
|Financing
|$1,484
|$1,193
|$882
|$552
|$200
|$4,311
|Depreciation
|$10,671
|$2,174
|$2,058
|$2,414
|$2,285
|$19,602
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,462
|$7,046
|$6,761
|$7,968
|$8,372
|$46,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$5,484
|Maintenance
|$679
|$1,083
|$948
|$1,784
|$2,374
|$6,868
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$465
|$680
|$1,341
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,401
|Financing
|$1,495
|$1,202
|$889
|$556
|$201
|$4,343
|Depreciation
|$10,749
|$2,190
|$2,073
|$2,432
|$2,302
|$19,745
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,582
|$7,097
|$6,810
|$8,026
|$8,433
|$46,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$850
|$3,974
|Maintenance
|$492
|$785
|$687
|$1,293
|$1,720
|$4,977
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$337
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$851
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,015
|Financing
|$1,083
|$871
|$644
|$403
|$146
|$3,147
|Depreciation
|$7,789
|$1,587
|$1,502
|$1,762
|$1,668
|$14,308
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,016
|$5,143
|$4,935
|$5,816
|$6,111
|$34,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Hatchback LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$1,012
|$4,729
|Maintenance
|$585
|$934
|$818
|$1,539
|$2,047
|$5,923
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$401
|$587
|$1,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,013
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,208
|Financing
|$1,289
|$1,036
|$766
|$480
|$174
|$3,745
|Depreciation
|$9,269
|$1,889
|$1,787
|$2,097
|$1,985
|$17,027
|Fuel
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$6,697
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,299
|$6,120
|$5,873
|$6,921
|$7,272
|$40,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$1,199
|$5,603
|Maintenance
|$694
|$1,107
|$969
|$1,823
|$2,425
|$7,018
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$475
|$695
|$1,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,200
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,527
|$1,228
|$908
|$568
|$206
|$4,437
|Depreciation
|$10,982
|$2,238
|$2,118
|$2,484
|$2,352
|$20,174
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,943
|$7,252
|$6,958
|$8,201
|$8,617
|$47,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$884
|$4,133
|Maintenance
|$512
|$816
|$714
|$1,345
|$1,789
|$5,176
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$350
|$513
|$1,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$885
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,056
|Financing
|$1,126
|$906
|$670
|$419
|$152
|$3,273
|Depreciation
|$8,101
|$1,650
|$1,562
|$1,832
|$1,735
|$14,880
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,497
|$5,349
|$5,132
|$6,049
|$6,355
|$35,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,192
|$1,233
|$5,762
|Maintenance
|$713
|$1,138
|$996
|$1,875
|$2,494
|$7,217
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$489
|$715
|$1,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,472
|Financing
|$1,570
|$1,263
|$934
|$584
|$212
|$4,563
|Depreciation
|$11,294
|$2,301
|$2,178
|$2,555
|$2,419
|$20,747
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,423
|$7,457
|$7,156
|$8,433
|$8,861
|$49,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$867
|$897
|$929
|$960
|$4,491
|Maintenance
|$556
|$887
|$776
|$1,461
|$1,944
|$5,624
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$160
|$381
|$557
|$1,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,147
|Financing
|$1,224
|$984
|$728
|$455
|$165
|$3,556
|Depreciation
|$8,802
|$1,793
|$1,697
|$1,991
|$1,885
|$16,168
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,578
|$5,812
|$5,577
|$6,572
|$6,905
|$38,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$4,928
|Maintenance
|$610
|$973
|$852
|$1,603
|$2,133
|$6,171
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$418
|$611
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,259
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,902
|Depreciation
|$9,658
|$1,968
|$1,862
|$2,185
|$2,068
|$17,742
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,900
|$6,377
|$6,119
|$7,212
|$7,578
|$42,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$850
|$3,974
|Maintenance
|$492
|$785
|$687
|$1,293
|$1,720
|$4,977
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$337
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$851
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,015
|Financing
|$1,083
|$871
|$644
|$403
|$146
|$3,147
|Depreciation
|$7,789
|$1,587
|$1,502
|$1,762
|$1,668
|$14,308
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,016
|$5,143
|$4,935
|$5,816
|$6,111
|$34,021
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sonic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic in Virginia is:not available
