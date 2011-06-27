Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonic Hatchback
LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,908*
Total Cash Price
$11,180
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,485*
Total Cash Price
$15,017
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,455*
Total Cash Price
$11,399
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,673*
Total Cash Price
$15,893
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,361*
Total Cash Price
$10,961
Sonic Sedan
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,361*
Total Cash Price
$10,961
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,579*
Total Cash Price
$15,455
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,758*
Total Cash Price
$15,126
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,918*
Total Cash Price
$12,386
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,928*
Total Cash Price
$13,592
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,560*
Total Cash Price
$13,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Hatchback LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,936
|Maintenance
|$687
|$1,802
|$1,069
|$1,095
|$1,615
|$6,269
|Repairs
|$289
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$669
|$2,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$630
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$798
|Financing
|$601
|$485
|$357
|$224
|$81
|$1,747
|Depreciation
|$2,934
|$1,080
|$951
|$843
|$756
|$6,563
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,041
|$5,786
|$4,926
|$4,854
|$5,301
|$27,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,287
|Maintenance
|$923
|$2,421
|$1,436
|$1,471
|$2,169
|$8,420
|Repairs
|$388
|$564
|$659
|$770
|$899
|$3,280
|Taxes & Fees
|$847
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,071
|Financing
|$807
|$651
|$480
|$301
|$108
|$2,347
|Depreciation
|$3,940
|$1,451
|$1,277
|$1,132
|$1,015
|$8,815
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,457
|$7,772
|$6,616
|$6,520
|$7,120
|$37,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$701
|$1,838
|$1,090
|$1,117
|$1,646
|$6,392
|Repairs
|$294
|$428
|$500
|$584
|$682
|$2,490
|Taxes & Fees
|$643
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$813
|Financing
|$613
|$494
|$364
|$229
|$82
|$1,782
|Depreciation
|$2,991
|$1,101
|$969
|$859
|$771
|$6,691
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,179
|$5,900
|$5,022
|$4,949
|$5,405
|$28,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,596
|Maintenance
|$977
|$2,562
|$1,520
|$1,557
|$2,295
|$8,912
|Repairs
|$410
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$951
|$3,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$896
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,134
|Financing
|$854
|$689
|$508
|$319
|$115
|$2,484
|Depreciation
|$4,170
|$1,536
|$1,351
|$1,198
|$1,074
|$9,329
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,009
|$8,226
|$7,002
|$6,901
|$7,536
|$39,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,859
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,767
|$1,048
|$1,074
|$1,583
|$6,146
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$656
|$2,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$618
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$782
|Financing
|$589
|$475
|$350
|$220
|$79
|$1,713
|Depreciation
|$2,876
|$1,059
|$932
|$826
|$741
|$6,434
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,903
|$5,673
|$4,829
|$4,759
|$5,197
|$27,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,859
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,767
|$1,048
|$1,074
|$1,583
|$6,146
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$656
|$2,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$618
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$782
|Financing
|$589
|$475
|$350
|$220
|$79
|$1,713
|Depreciation
|$2,876
|$1,059
|$932
|$826
|$741
|$6,434
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,903
|$5,673
|$4,829
|$4,759
|$5,197
|$27,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$5,441
|Maintenance
|$950
|$2,491
|$1,478
|$1,514
|$2,232
|$8,666
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$678
|$792
|$925
|$3,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$871
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,103
|Financing
|$830
|$670
|$494
|$310
|$111
|$2,415
|Depreciation
|$4,055
|$1,493
|$1,314
|$1,165
|$1,045
|$9,072
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,733
|$7,999
|$6,809
|$6,710
|$7,328
|$38,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$930
|$2,438
|$1,446
|$1,482
|$2,185
|$8,481
|Repairs
|$391
|$569
|$664
|$776
|$905
|$3,304
|Taxes & Fees
|$853
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,079
|Financing
|$813
|$656
|$483
|$304
|$109
|$2,364
|Depreciation
|$3,969
|$1,461
|$1,286
|$1,140
|$1,023
|$8,879
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,526
|$7,829
|$6,664
|$6,567
|$7,172
|$37,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$4,361
|Maintenance
|$762
|$1,997
|$1,184
|$1,214
|$1,789
|$6,945
|Repairs
|$320
|$466
|$544
|$635
|$741
|$2,705
|Taxes & Fees
|$698
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$884
|Financing
|$666
|$537
|$395
|$249
|$89
|$1,936
|Depreciation
|$3,250
|$1,197
|$1,053
|$933
|$837
|$7,270
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,800
|$6,410
|$5,457
|$5,378
|$5,873
|$30,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$929
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$4,785
|Maintenance
|$836
|$2,191
|$1,300
|$1,332
|$1,963
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$351
|$511
|$596
|$697
|$813
|$2,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$766
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$970
|Financing
|$730
|$589
|$434
|$273
|$98
|$2,124
|Depreciation
|$3,566
|$1,313
|$1,156
|$1,024
|$919
|$7,978
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,560
|$7,035
|$5,988
|$5,901
|$6,444
|$33,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$4,592
|Maintenance
|$802
|$2,103
|$1,247
|$1,278
|$1,884
|$7,314
|Repairs
|$337
|$490
|$572
|$669
|$781
|$2,849
|Taxes & Fees
|$735
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$931
|Financing
|$701
|$565
|$417
|$262
|$94
|$2,038
|Depreciation
|$3,422
|$1,260
|$1,109
|$983
|$882
|$7,656
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,215
|$6,751
|$5,747
|$5,663
|$6,184
|$32,560
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Sonic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic in Virginia is:not available
