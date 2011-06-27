Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
An American Built Success Story
After hitting 8,500 miles with my 2016 Sonic, I think it is time to review this surprisingly well put-together car. I commute over 100 miles round trip a day in upstate NY, so the Sonic and I have spent a lot of quality time together over the past months. Before the Sonic, I drove a 2013 Honda Fit, a car which the Sonic has blown out of the water (I decided to part with the Fit after it was out of commission for a total of 6 months for an airbag recall-and there will be another to follow). First of all, for what you get, the Sonic is priced exceptionally competitively. I paid just over $11,000 for my LS Hatch, brand new. True, it didn't come with a lot of bells and whistles, but it's an American built car that is a top safety pick, had Bluetooth and Onstar, and looks stylish to boot. Though I looked at getting a new Fit, I couldn't spend 5k-7k more for a car with the same features built in Mexico. Second, driving wise, the Somic outperforms the Fit as well. For a subcompact car, the Sonic is fun to drive (while getting an average of 35 mpg) and you sit fairly high up in comparison to other subcompacts. My wife has a Subaru Impreza and when riding in her vehicle one sits noticeably closer to the road. Third, the Sonic's interior design is functional and well thought out, however the materials could be of higher quality, though if I cared about being surrounded by "soft-touch" materials, I would have opted for a more expensive car. Overall the Sonic seems like it will be an excellent vehicle that will last a long time.
Good for a little run about car, a bit small but b
Acceleration sucks, fuel economy in the city not so great, hwy mileage ok as long as you keep your foot out of it. Would probably go for the turbo version since it has more low end power. Overall safe, easy to zip in and out of small areas.
Great car for a first car, otherwise not so much
I bought this car as the second car I have ever owned. To be honest, I loved it at first. However, I live in Utah and this car is awful in the winter. It is way to light to have decent traction in the snow and rain. It also takes forever to defog.
A good cheap car. Having the Hatchback is very gre
Compare prices with many dealers. They are all different.
Sonic a great car for a college student
