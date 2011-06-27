Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very good small car brian228 , 06/11/2013 26 of 27 people found this review helpful We have had our Sonic LTZ with 1.4L and automatic for just over 3 months now and have close to 8000 miles on it. So far no problems whatsoever. We are a retired couple (67 years old) and feel comfortable in this car. Gas mileage has been very good with 38.7 mpg reading on the car display and we also check it the old fashioned way and get similar results. It is a fairly quiet car depending on the road surfaces- some coarse pavement causing noticeable road noise but wind noise is low even on the interstate highway. Handling is good but as one or two reviewers mentioned potholes or certain road irregularities can cause some darting. Report Abuse

Very Fun to Drive B2653 , 02/28/2018 LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When the vehicle is fully up and running, it is a very good car. It is very comfortable for long road trips. It does not feel like a sub-compact. The fuel efficiency is very good. I am able to get 44-45mpg on the highway (clear day with a temperature of 60F, E87 gas, 65-70mph, oil level at halfway mark on dipstick), 23-25mph in heavy stop and go traffic, and 27-31mpg in the city. The acceleration is very good and very responsive. The suspension and the handling are very good on this vehicle. I am able to stick to the road on very hard turns. The steering is very responsive. The stock tires were not very good in the snow. The car has a lot of useful features. This car is very fun to drive if there are a lot of turns. The repairs that I had to do was replace a hose in the ac line (hole), air cleaner intake outlet duct (ripped in two locations), thermostat (stuck open), valve cover gasket (engine was overfilled and blew it), blower motor (squeaking), spark plugs (misfire), purge valve (very loud), and the map sensor (some error code). This is one car that it would be better to change the oil yourself. The person who changed the oil on my sonic overfilled it by 2L and I blew the valve cover because of it. If I did not replace the air cleaner intake outlet duct right away, then I would be having performance issues in the winter and also wear the catalytic converter faster. This car would have minimal repairs if it is maintained properly (unless very unlucky). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car chall1011 , 11/19/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The best part is I can fit my convertible car seat, a infant car seat and still fit an adult in the back seat (traveled 150 miles like that today) The fuel seems good but i'm not sure, i went on a 2 hour drive today an back, an used almost 7 gallons of gas, i was pretty upset with that. Backing out of my drive way, whenever my tires go down the front of the car hits into the drive way, it does that on alot of people's out where I live... not much i can do about it, but they are really low to the ground. It's a great car , but we will see as the time goes on. Oh and the throttle is horrible! Report Abuse

My 2013 sonic J Brandow , 07/08/2018 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful It’s not a BMW, people, it’s an economy car! For an economy car i couldn’t be happier. My daughter and I drove ours 2000 miles in 5 days. I was amazed at how it handled at 80 mph, got 32highway mpg (it’s a ‘13). I’m 6’2 and had plenty of leg and cabin room. Turbo excellerates very well, lots of power, never felt cramped or restless at all. Love the fact that it fits anywhwere, moves around everything with ease, and a great “zipping around town” car. We have harsh winters, so a couple of sandbags hidden in the spare tire compartment helped a ton. Overall damn good car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse