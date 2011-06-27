  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,805
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,805
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Hitch Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
LT Convenience Packageyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Chrome Essentials Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,805
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,805
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touchscreen Navigationyes
Graphite-Colored Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
All Weather Floor Lineryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,805
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,805
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tiresyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Bed Mounted Tubular Sport Baryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Ultrasonic Rear Park Assistyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Bed Lineryes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tireyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Curb weight6651 lbs.
Gross weight13400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload6724 lbs.
Wheel base133.6 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Hot
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,805
painted steel wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,805
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles