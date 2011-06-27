Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Shirl , 06/03/2016 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Husband finally got his Forever Truck - it has every thing he ever wanted , 4WD, Diesal, Moon Roof etc and it will take forever to pay for ! High Country makes you feel like you are getting the luxury truck. Love the heated seats - my husband loves the cooling , but that I don't need. Pulled trailer with son's car with no problems. Tried watching movie in back but either I have very sensitive hearing because I could still hear conversations and radio in front so it did not work for me. Still breaking in , city getting 13 mpg , 16 mpg on Highway - but much better than 8-10 mpg he got on his 2010 gas engine.