  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Silverado 3500HD
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 3500HDS for sale
List Price Range
$36,498 - $59,988
Used Silverado 3500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Forever Truck

Shirl, 06/03/2016
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Husband finally got his Forever Truck - it has every thing he ever wanted , 4WD, Diesal, Moon Roof etc and it will take forever to pay for ! High Country makes you feel like you are getting the luxury truck. Love the heated seats - my husband loves the cooling , but that I don't need. Pulled trailer with son's car with no problems. Tried watching movie in back but either I have very sensitive hearing because I could still hear conversations and radio in front so it did not work for me. Still breaking in , city getting 13 mpg , 16 mpg on Highway - but much better than 8-10 mpg he got on his 2010 gas engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Silverado 3500HDS for sale

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles