Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|55.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Bluetooth for Phone Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Changer
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Covering w/Vinyl Front and Rear Floormats
|yes
|OnStar
|yes
|High Idle Switch
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.3 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Rear head room
|40.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Chromed 3" Round Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Bed Rug Cover
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|Pickup Box Delete
|yes
|Hard Tonneau Cover w/Premium Cloth Cover
|yes
|Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipment
|yes
|Rear Window Electric Defogger
|yes
|Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheel
|yes
|Work Truck Equipment Group
|yes
|Skid Resistant Bedliner
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Front track
|68.8 in.
|Length
|259.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|16500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6781 lbs.
|Gross weight
|13025 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|77.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|6245 lbs.
|Wheel base
|167.7 in.
|Width
|95.9 in.
|Rear track
|75.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|LT235/80R E tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,330
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
