Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Packages
Work Truck Equipment Groupyes
Bluetooth Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front and Rear Floormatsyes
Cloth Seat Trimyes
OnStaryes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cruise Controlyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Black Granite Metallic Paintyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
LT225/75R17E On/Off-Road Spare Tireyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment (Fleet)yes
LT225/75R17E All-Season Spare Tireyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Camper-Style Manual Exterior Mirrorsyes
LT225/75R17E On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6274 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload5088 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
