Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$7,962 - $12,752
Dan, 01/09/2010
A very strong tow vehicle and decent appearance.. but that is about it. The interior is very cheap with rattles since the first month of ownership. The blind spots are terrible. I average 11 MPG loaded or empty. As far as towing ability, no problem. As far as build quality... it's not what you would expect for a 48K truck. My F-350 was far more roomy and comfortable. Also the base tires are too small for the truck. The tail gate is flimsy.

joe, 08/10/2010
This truck was my first Chevy in almost 15 years. I was a ford guy 100% till I actually put one of these to work. We camp a lot and we tow a Keystone Raptor 3612ds. This is a HUGE toy hauler!! I cant compare it to my ford as it was a 2002. But the Duramax/Alison match is awesome. I tow that trailer up the steepest hills in AZ at 55 MPH and the truck doesn't even break a sweat. My lease is up in January on this truck and I will be getting another. It has held its value very well and I have not had one problem with the build quality. I has gone back to the dealer for one minor recall and service. That's is no broken anything! I am a Chevy guy now

