Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Not what I expected
A very strong tow vehicle and decent appearance.. but that is about it. The interior is very cheap with rattles since the first month of ownership. The blind spots are terrible. I average 11 MPG loaded or empty. As far as towing ability, no problem. As far as build quality... it's not what you would expect for a 48K truck. My F-350 was far more roomy and comfortable. Also the base tires are too small for the truck. The tail gate is flimsy.
It changed my mind
This truck was my first Chevy in almost 15 years. I was a ford guy 100% till I actually put one of these to work. We camp a lot and we tow a Keystone Raptor 3612ds. This is a HUGE toy hauler!! I cant compare it to my ford as it was a 2002. But the Duramax/Alison match is awesome. I tow that trailer up the steepest hills in AZ at 55 MPH and the truck doesn't even break a sweat. My lease is up in January on this truck and I will be getting another. It has held its value very well and I have not had one problem with the build quality. I has gone back to the dealer for one minor recall and service. That's is no broken anything! I am a Chevy guy now
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 3500HD
Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner