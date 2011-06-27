Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5687 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload4213 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
