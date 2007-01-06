Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine choices, multiple drivetrain options, impressive towing and hauling ability.
- Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If maximum capability and functionality are more important to you than refinement, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic is a tough truck to beat.
Vehicle overview
Entering the seventh year in its current guise, this generation of the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 gains the word "Classic" in its name to help differentiate it from a fully redesigned Silverado 1-ton that's being readied for a 2007 release. Despite the Classic's age, all of the traditional strengths of this big Chevy truck still stand, such as classic styling and a lineup of impressively capable powertrains. Though the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup is pretty much unchanged, Chevy did make a number of changes last year. This included some major upgrades to the optional Duramax diesel engine that provided the truck with best-in-class power ratings of 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. As if that wasn't enough, the Allison automatic transmission was upgraded with an extra gear for a total of six. It's another overdrive gear designed for maximum fuel economy on the highway. That strong combination puts the Chevy head and shoulders above the competition when it's time for some serious towing. Some of the less flattering aspects of this outgoing workhorse are its lack of key safety features like side airbags and stability control, and questionable fit and finish inside the cabin.
Typically in the hunt in the full-size pickup truck sales race, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic boasts immense capabilities, classic styling and many available features. You can't go wrong with any of the powertrain choices, as they all provide strong performance and respectable towing capacities. But if you're very serious about towing heavy loads, you'll want to spec out a truck with the Duramax diesel and dual rear wheels. Thusly equipped, the Chevy Silverado 3500 is unfazed by massive payloads and heavy trailers.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic models
A variety of cab and bed styles are available for the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic full-size pickup. There are regular, extended cab and crew cab body styles, and all come with 8-foot boxes with either a single- or dual rear-wheel configuration. Single-rear-wheel models come in four-wheel drive only, while dual-rear-wheel versions offer two-wheel drive on extended cab and crew cab models. There are five trim levels: Work Truck, LS, 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. Work Trucks are pretty basic but have dual-zone air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and AM/FM radio. Silverado 3500 LS models add chrome-finish wheels, grille and bumpers; cloth upholstery; cruise control and a CD player. The 1LT adds an overhead console, tinted glass, full power accessories and keyless entry. Going with the 2LT equips the 3500 with automatic dual-zone climate control and front bucket seats with power adjustments for the driver. The top-line 3LT includes leather seating, a memory function for the driver seat and a premium Bose audio system with a CD changer. Many of these upper-level features can be added to the lower trims as options. Major optional features, depending on trim and body style, include extendable mirrors for trailering, a tow package, a rear-seat entertainment system, OnStar, satellite radio and a sunroof.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 1-ton Silverado Classic's engine lineup starts with the 6.0-liter V8 (300 hp, 360 lb-ft of torque). If that's not enough, consider the optional 8.1-liter V8 (330 hp, 450 lb-ft of torque) or the even stouter 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 (360 hp, 650 lb-ft of torque). The 6.0-liter V8 has a five-speed manual standard, with a heavy-duty four-speed automatic optional. The 8.1-liter V8 and the Duramax diesel come only with the Allison automatic. When it's time to work, the Silverado 3500 Classic is more than capable of hauling heavy loads. Properly equipped, a dual-wheel 3500 can pull a 12,000-pound load.
Safety
Antilock brakes are standard and traction control is optional. But several state-of-the-art safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the Chevy Silverado Classic received a rating of four stars (out of a possible five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
Make no mistake; pickup trucks of this ilk are happiest when working. Performance is strong and seamless, especially with the Duramax engine option. And the 2007 Silverado 3500 Classic is stable when working -- with the bed loaded, the truck remains composed with minimal sway on curvy roads, even in heavy crosswinds. Around town, the Silverado's ride is comfortable enough for daily driver use, but on the highway with an empty bed, it can get jittery over expansion joints, due to the stiff suspension calibrations required to handle heavy loads. Though it tracks straight and corners fairly well, steering feel is basically nonexistent -- there's little feedback in a straight line and it's not much better through corners. Likewise, the brakes have a non-linear feel through the pedal, despite being quite effective when it comes to actual stopping distances.
Interior
Clear gauges, simple controls and comfortable seats are the strong points of the Silverado's cabin. There is plenty of room for six passengers, the seats are comfortable and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. Downsides include mediocre materials and inconsistent build quality. Long trips are easy to take, thanks to effective sound insulation and the availability of satellite radio and a DVD entertainment system.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- acceleration
- engine
- transmission
- towing
- ride quality
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
This truck rocks! I drive hard & fast and this baby rides like a limo. If the govenor did't kick in at 98mph +/- this truck would run about 140 top end easy. It will spin the dual tires, and goes from 60mph to 95mph instantly and smooth as glass.I'm a Contractor with 10 different chevy trucks and this one is wow. My wife even loves it after she refused to ride in it because of size. She even drives it occasionaly. The torque is phenomenal & Chevy really got this package right. The GMC must be really something too.I have a 68' Vette and this truck is as fun to drive, even slow. We have hauled up to 4.5 tons on a trailer so far and it was like butter at 80 mph. Comfy leather.
A very efficient and comfortable vehicle, rides well off the road on dirt as well as on the freeway. A pleasure to own and to use. Do not expect to need another truck for many years to come. Love the diesel-allison transmission combination. A truck that is great to drive, and great to be driven in as a passenger. Could use more comfort in how the seat belts attach over the shoulder..the only problem that I find annoying for comfort.
I drive this truck every day and do not turn engine off between service calls and it gets very good mileage (diesel). Road trip to FL 16.9+. Power is very good. 25,267 miles with no problems of any kind. Will buy another Chevy when the time comes .
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 3500 Classic
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Extended Cab LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic reliable?
Is the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic is the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,440.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $27,900
- LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $30,630
- LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,060
- LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,725
- LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,060
- LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $33,070
- LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,425
- LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,420
- LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $35,415
- LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $28,855
- LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,725
- Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,605
- Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $26,440
- LS 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $27,525
- LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $31,855
- Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $26,875
- LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $30,490
- LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $36,275
- LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,920
- Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $29,410
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic?
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Overview
The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500 Classic Crew Cab, Silverado 3500 Classic Regular Cab, Silverado 3500 Classic Extended Cab. Available styles include LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Silverado 3500 Classic 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Silverado 3500 Classic.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2007 Silverado 3500 Classic featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic?
Which 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classics are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2007 Silverado 3500 Classics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,800 and mileage as low as 117003 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic.
Can't find a new 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,737.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,326.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles