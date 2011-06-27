Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

HardworkinGC , 11/27/2007

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This truck rocks! I drive hard & fast and this baby rides like a limo. If the govenor did't kick in at 98mph +/- this truck would run about 140 top end easy. It will spin the dual tires, and goes from 60mph to 95mph instantly and smooth as glass.I'm a Contractor with 10 different chevy trucks and this one is wow. My wife even loves it after she refused to ride in it because of size. She even drives it occasionaly. The torque is phenomenal & Chevy really got this package right. The GMC must be really something too.I have a 68' Vette and this truck is as fun to drive, even slow. We have hauled up to 4.5 tons on a trailer so far and it was like butter at 80 mph. Comfy leather.