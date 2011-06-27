2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Best duramax to date Happy mike , 02/01/2020 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Pulls amazing with the new 10 speed automatic Report Abuse

Like a Rock Rick A , 03/23/2020 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Take a ride in this Beast and you too will be hooked! Report Abuse

Beautiful Truck Wausau Homes Mokena , 12/19/2019 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Honestly, I've always owned Ford trucks - and I can say my experience has been pretty good. But after talking with Steve Sorensen from Phillips Chevy in Frankfort, I felt it was time for a change. The 2020 Silverado 2500 that we bought was EXACTLY what we needed for our business. I couldn't be more pleased with this truck and look forward to driving it every day. What an amazing experience, top notch service and incredible truck!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Silverado 2500 HD Oxford Brown Metallic

Northsky Blue Metallic

Black

Summit White

Cajun Red Tintcoat

Shadow Gray Metallic

Iridescent Pearl Tricoat

Red Hot

Silver Ice Metallic Build & Price Chevrolet.com Disclaimer Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

DEF Hog Dennis Pyle , 01/28/2020 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 10 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2020 Chevy HD2500 Duramax in Oct. 2019. Started a trip to California in mid Nov. towing 11,000 lb travel trailer. Used approximately 24 gallon of DEF for the round trip. Calculated was using a gallon of DEF every 135 miles or 7%. Usage seems excessive. Traveled I40 going out and I10 on return trip. Can't wait to see what the usage will be when I start across the Rockies this summer. Dealership and GM TAC says this is normal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse