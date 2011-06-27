2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Best duramax to date
Pulls amazing with the new 10 speed automatic
Like a Rock
Take a ride in this Beast and you too will be hooked!
Beautiful Truck
Honestly, I've always owned Ford trucks - and I can say my experience has been pretty good. But after talking with Steve Sorensen from Phillips Chevy in Frankfort, I felt it was time for a change. The 2020 Silverado 2500 that we bought was EXACTLY what we needed for our business. I couldn't be more pleased with this truck and look forward to driving it every day. What an amazing experience, top notch service and incredible truck!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
DEF Hog
Purchased a 2020 Chevy HD2500 Duramax in Oct. 2019. Started a trip to California in mid Nov. towing 11,000 lb travel trailer. Used approximately 24 gallon of DEF for the round trip. Calculated was using a gallon of DEF every 135 miles or 7%. Usage seems excessive. Traveled I40 going out and I10 on return trip. Can't wait to see what the usage will be when I start across the Rockies this summer. Dealership and GM TAC says this is normal.
Big red
Love my new 2500. The only thing I don’t like is there is no sunglasses holder in the roof console and no tray compartment under the heat controls. Those were nice in my 1500.
