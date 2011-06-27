  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

MSRP Starting at
$38,300
Best duramax to date

Happy mike, 02/01/2020
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Pulls amazing with the new 10 speed automatic

Like a Rock

Rick A, 03/23/2020
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Take a ride in this Beast and you too will be hooked!

Beautiful Truck

Wausau Homes Mokena, 12/19/2019
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Honestly, I've always owned Ford trucks - and I can say my experience has been pretty good. But after talking with Steve Sorensen from Phillips Chevy in Frankfort, I felt it was time for a change. The 2020 Silverado 2500 that we bought was EXACTLY what we needed for our business. I couldn't be more pleased with this truck and look forward to driving it every day. What an amazing experience, top notch service and incredible truck!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
DEF Hog

Dennis Pyle, 01/28/2020
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

Purchased a 2020 Chevy HD2500 Duramax in Oct. 2019. Started a trip to California in mid Nov. towing 11,000 lb travel trailer. Used approximately 24 gallon of DEF for the round trip. Calculated was using a gallon of DEF every 135 miles or 7%. Usage seems excessive. Traveled I40 going out and I10 on return trip. Can't wait to see what the usage will be when I start across the Rockies this summer. Dealership and GM TAC says this is normal.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Big red

Larry, 05/06/2020
LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Love my new 2500. The only thing I don’t like is there is no sunglasses holder in the roof console and no tray compartment under the heat controls. Those were nice in my 1500.

