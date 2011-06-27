Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Stan Lightner , 01/26/2019 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Looked for a year before I found what I wanted, a two door 8ft bed work truck. I have no use for what I call 4 door sedans missing their trunk lid. If I just needed a tow vehicle I'd probably think differently, but I wanted something where I could haul 4X8 sheet goods and close the tailgate. I've talked to other PU owners who have the 4 door versions and they hate them.