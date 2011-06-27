  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Silverado 2500HD
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
I love my truck

Stan Lightner, 01/26/2019
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Looked for a year before I found what I wanted, a two door 8ft bed work truck. I have no use for what I call 4 door sedans missing their trunk lid. If I just needed a tow vehicle I'd probably think differently, but I wanted something where I could haul 4X8 sheet goods and close the tailgate. I've talked to other PU owners who have the 4 door versions and they hate them.

