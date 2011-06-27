Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Could better
Engine is fine lots of power and torque. Transmission is shifting hard sometimes between third and fourth gear. Has been to two different dealerships to be checked. Last one stated GM is aware of the problem but doesn’t have a fix yet! Very disappointed in the truck at the 21,000 mile mark. Disappointed in General Motors Customer Support, No Support. Traded the truck for the competitor's models in a 3/4 ton truck.
Great family tow vehicle
6.6 liter Duramax, tows great up over passes, the exhaust brake is amazing. But only 3" of "tow mirror" extension is less than needed, previous trucks of both other American brands extended further. Chevy can't even see down the sides of my trailer, unless trailer camera system is installed.
Pretty much a lemon
Is running well but has spent 30 days with its other friends getting repaired. 5 tires, 1 CV and a new rear axle to replace the one that was coming apart. New Seat belts and cooling system redone as well as random electrical items not starting when truck starts.
Nice truck but had problems already !!!
I like the truck, the price is too high, had it for three weeks with 900 miles on it , had to take it to the Dealership service department and get the thing repaired because check Stabilization, Trailer, Parking sensor, and other problems popped up while I was driving. Not to happy. Had to spend a day at the dealership while they work on it. Lost confidence on the vehicle. Stay tuned for the results.
