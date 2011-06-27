  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
Could better

JRT, 09/25/2018
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Engine is fine lots of power and torque. Transmission is shifting hard sometimes between third and fourth gear. Has been to two different dealerships to be checked. Last one stated GM is aware of the problem but doesn’t have a fix yet! Very disappointed in the truck at the 21,000 mile mark. Disappointed in General Motors Customer Support, No Support. Traded the truck for the competitor's models in a 3/4 ton truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great family tow vehicle

Adam, 04/20/2019
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
6.6 liter Duramax, tows great up over passes, the exhaust brake is amazing. But only 3" of "tow mirror" extension is less than needed, previous trucks of both other American brands extended further. Chevy can't even see down the sides of my trailer, unless trailer camera system is installed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Pretty much a lemon

Skabenga, 05/06/2018
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Is running well but has spent 30 days with its other friends getting repaired. 5 tires, 1 CV and a new rear axle to replace the one that was coming apart. New Seat belts and cooling system redone as well as random electrical items not starting when truck starts.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice truck but had problems already !!!

Ed Kluth, 11/18/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I like the truck, the price is too high, had it for three weeks with 900 miles on it , had to take it to the Dealership service department and get the thing repaired because check Stabilization, Trailer, Parking sensor, and other problems popped up while I was driving. Not to happy. Had to spend a day at the dealership while they work on it. Lost confidence on the vehicle. Stay tuned for the results.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
