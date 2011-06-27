  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.0
2 reviews
Junker

Cobie Welty, 12/19/2016
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I drive the truck as an oilfield lease operator. It is a piece of junk. The brakes started rattling at 15000 miles. It has had three sets of brakes with only 70000 miles. Both C.v joints have had to be replaced. The wind caught the doors and sprang both driver and passenger side. The airbag has been worked on twice. Runs decent and the ride is okay for a 3/4 ton, but something is always broke. Please rethink buying this truck if you have to work out of it.

Chevy Silverado 2500!

william_f, 10/01/2014
This was my first Chevy buy, and it is a blast. I will never go back to a Ford again. The Silverado is very reliable, and easy to drive. I bought it about a month ago and it has had absolutely no problems. It is a must buy if you need a new car.

