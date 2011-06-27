  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle54.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Z71 Appearance Packageyes
On The Job Packageyes
Texas Editionyes
Custom Sport Truck Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
6" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Bed Rug Coveryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Aluminum Toolboxyes
Z71 Logo Decal Kityes
18" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT245/75R17E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Hard Folding Premium Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryes
Bed Rail Protectorsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Folding Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Tailgateyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
3" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyes
Hard Folding Vinyl Base Tonneau Coveryes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Spare Tireyes
20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6253 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height78.1 in.
Maximum payload3247 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
