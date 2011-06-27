Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

I bought this truck new, and overall am impressed with the power and capability. Not impressive is the horrible gas mileage and ride quality. Also, Chevrolet did nothing to improve the turning radius: this rig turns just a poorly as my 2003 1 ton. The cab is very luxurious and love the Tahoe dash. It would be nice if they would make Onstar a no cost option; I didn't want it. Unfortunately, my next truck will be a Ford.

john , 11/02/2010

0 of 2 people found this review helpful

i purchased the duramax/allison option due to the fact that i own an 11,000 camper. Ford and Dodge were on my list but the duramax reputation led me to this purchase. The build quality seems excellent and you can hardly hear the engine. The interior though somewhat dated is still a nice place to be, though interior storage space is lacking. Overall I feel that this purchase is going to provide many years of quality service for myself and my family. Base stereo, though nice, seems a little weak, I am getting vibrations in the plastic cover over the rear speaker