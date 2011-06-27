Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
6 liter gas
Gary Nichols, 05/12/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Very poor gas mileage, average 11 mpg, transmission constantly shifting into passing gear to catch up on a very low incline or small head wind
It's great
rick, 06/20/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I get 15.5-15.9 mpg every time I fill up only got 5000 miles on it. It sounds good, unlike everyone else I like the height I plow, good truck, sounds good, looks good, and I get better gas mpg than the 05 f-150 I had. If you drive like a jerk you will get 11 mpg any normal person will get 15 mpg and I expect it to actually increase at 6000-8000 miles once engine is broken into. Don't drive like a jerk.
