Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Silverado 2500HD
1.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$8,919 - $14,285
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

snowplow problems

snowplow, 02/13/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Have an on going problem when trying to plow with this truck.It loses amperage so bad I can not pick the plow up until I shut the truck off and wait a bit before restarting.They put on a new voltage regulator,new computer etc.When the mechanic called the GM rep and discussed this with him he said there was nothing wrong.I make a living with my truck and have had 12+ Chevys over the years with no problems,this is ridiculous.I feel I am being pushed aside because they dont know whats wrong yet.

