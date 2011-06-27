Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

snowplow , 02/13/2008

Have an on going problem when trying to plow with this truck.It loses amperage so bad I can not pick the plow up until I shut the truck off and wait a bit before restarting.They put on a new voltage regulator,new computer etc.When the mechanic called the GM rep and discussed this with him he said there was nothing wrong.I make a living with my truck and have had 12+ Chevys over the years with no problems,this is ridiculous.I feel I am being pushed aside because they dont know whats wrong yet.