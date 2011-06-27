  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.1
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2500HD 6.0 4x4 Reg Cab 64,000 miles

Rob, 01/03/2010
Wonderful truck in the snow! Gas mileage is what you would expect, lousy. Alternator chewed up rear bearing at 62,000 miles. Seems to rust easy, all front brake lines are very rusty. Had a scare recently, when engine stalls you have no brakes! I guess that would be my only serious complaint about the hydraulic brake system.

What's not to like

DEON, 04/12/2010
Good strong truck. Will buy another. But I will miss that 496 C.I.D.

GET A 5-SPD IF YOU WANT BETTER MILEAGE

Stickman, 07/27/2004
these really are great trucks, and they don't have to get awful mileage. i am averaging 14.5 in town (i never get on the highway) with the 6.0 liter, 5 speed and 4.10 rear end. everything is stock, but am going to add a K&N filter and bigger tires soon. this is my 4th chevy PU in a row and i had 225,000 on my last one. nothing wrong with it, just got tired of driving it.

Lousy

Skags, 03/18/2003
This is a lousy vehicle. Should have bought a Ford. From being four inches higher to a six speed manual transmission that is virtually impossible to use to a crack under the center seat which lets things fall onto the floor to annoying reflection from the radio lights on the rear window, this truck is totally unworthy of the name Chevrolet. Its no wonder sales are down 27%.

Great truck

eric, 05/28/2007
I work this truck hard everyday. It has 94k miles on it and never let me down. Not bad on gas considering I pull a trailer daily. I get about 11MPG and 14 to 16MPG without a load. Never been in the shop for repairs. Still runs as strong as the day I bought it

