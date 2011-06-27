Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2500HD 6.0 4x4 Reg Cab 64,000 miles
Wonderful truck in the snow! Gas mileage is what you would expect, lousy. Alternator chewed up rear bearing at 62,000 miles. Seems to rust easy, all front brake lines are very rusty. Had a scare recently, when engine stalls you have no brakes! I guess that would be my only serious complaint about the hydraulic brake system.
What's not to like
Good strong truck. Will buy another. But I will miss that 496 C.I.D.
GET A 5-SPD IF YOU WANT BETTER MILEAGE
these really are great trucks, and they don't have to get awful mileage. i am averaging 14.5 in town (i never get on the highway) with the 6.0 liter, 5 speed and 4.10 rear end. everything is stock, but am going to add a K&N filter and bigger tires soon. this is my 4th chevy PU in a row and i had 225,000 on my last one. nothing wrong with it, just got tired of driving it.
Lousy
This is a lousy vehicle. Should have bought a Ford. From being four inches higher to a six speed manual transmission that is virtually impossible to use to a crack under the center seat which lets things fall onto the floor to annoying reflection from the radio lights on the rear window, this truck is totally unworthy of the name Chevrolet. Its no wonder sales are down 27%.
Great truck
I work this truck hard everyday. It has 94k miles on it and never let me down. Not bad on gas considering I pull a trailer daily. I get about 11MPG and 14 to 16MPG without a load. Never been in the shop for repairs. Still runs as strong as the day I bought it
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner