Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Silverado 2500HD
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,839 - $9,776
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Tow Rig

Christopher, 03/06/2002
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck brand new and I absolutely love it. Pulls great and hauls anything that will fit in the bed. I forgot about girls for about a week when I first got this truck its that good.

