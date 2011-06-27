  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,114
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,114
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,114
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,114
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Front track68.6 in.
Length256.1 in.
Curb weight5737 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3463 lbs.
Wheel base167 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,114
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,114
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,114
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
