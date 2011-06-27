Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Extremely pleased with Silverado LTZ Tom , 12/21/2016 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We traded in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma off road double cab for a 2016 Silverado LTZ. The LTZ has the 6.2L and 8 spd tranny. The Silverado get's better fuel mileage, more comfortable and is hands down a better truck than the Toyota. My family loves the cabin space, the layout, comfort and I like the smooth 6.2l and 8spd tranny combo. I've had the truck 3 weeks and have 2,500 miles on it and I'm impressed with the MPG's! Sub-zero temperatures and I'm getting 19mpg on the highway- better than my Tacoma ever did! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drove this through Montana. It's sweet... Stephen Gandee , 10/26/2016 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I rented this car for my family vacation in and around Yellowstone Park this summer. It was super comfortable to drive. My iphone connected with no issues and the kids really like the view riding from the back. These new trucks drive more like luxury SUVs with all the bells and whistles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Comfortable!! E Morris , 12/07/2016 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great ride. Little road noise. Have to have running boards unless you are tall. Changing radio stations does lag, though. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2016 bought used with 6000 miles on it Kenny , 12/10/2017 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful So, I went from a 1999 that I bought new in 99, to a 2016. Without question the 2016 is quieter, more responsive and more comfortable. And mine does not shake. There is a lot I like about my new truck BUT, It does feel big compared to my 99 and it's so responsive in the steering that you just sneeze and your going in a different direction. Also, I can't seem to do better then 11 MPG and It's a 2WD. That, and I liked the storage, especially the overhead, better in my 99. With that said, I'm happy with my new Silverado. Great looks, comfort and the MyLink system is very cool. I also think that the 16 sits much better than the 14-15 model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value