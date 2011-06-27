Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Extremely pleased with Silverado LTZ
We traded in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma off road double cab for a 2016 Silverado LTZ. The LTZ has the 6.2L and 8 spd tranny. The Silverado get's better fuel mileage, more comfortable and is hands down a better truck than the Toyota. My family loves the cabin space, the layout, comfort and I like the smooth 6.2l and 8spd tranny combo. I've had the truck 3 weeks and have 2,500 miles on it and I'm impressed with the MPG's! Sub-zero temperatures and I'm getting 19mpg on the highway- better than my Tacoma ever did!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Drove this through Montana. It's sweet...
I rented this car for my family vacation in and around Yellowstone Park this summer. It was super comfortable to drive. My iphone connected with no issues and the kids really like the view riding from the back. These new trucks drive more like luxury SUVs with all the bells and whistles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Comfortable!!
Great ride. Little road noise. Have to have running boards unless you are tall. Changing radio stations does lag, though.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 bought used with 6000 miles on it
So, I went from a 1999 that I bought new in 99, to a 2016. Without question the 2016 is quieter, more responsive and more comfortable. And mine does not shake. There is a lot I like about my new truck BUT, It does feel big compared to my 99 and it's so responsive in the steering that you just sneeze and your going in a different direction. Also, I can't seem to do better then 11 MPG and It's a 2WD. That, and I liked the storage, especially the overhead, better in my 99. With that said, I'm happy with my new Silverado. Great looks, comfort and the MyLink system is very cool. I also think that the 16 sits much better than the 14-15 model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Do not waist your money!!!
Vibration problems started within two weeks of owning the truck. The dealer knows there are vibration problems but there is not a fix. I was told that's the way they are, deal with it. The transmission is sluggish and slow to keep up with the driving situations. The electronics crash frequently. The dealership said it was due to subpar and cheap Chinese made memory chips and control boards. Please do not waist your money on this truck. I traded the truck for a Dodge Ram after only 2200 mile. Worst of all the dealership fully understands the problems but will not mention them during the sales process. They will gladly take your money and give you a piece of junk in return.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
