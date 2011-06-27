Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Rented 4 pickups bought the Silverado Jpv , 03/27/2016 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 25 of 29 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a new pickup and definitely preferred the Toyota Tundra before driving any of them because I have owned Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the last 20 years. Can't beat the reliability anywhere. Drove the Tundra and liked it but could not average more than 15 mpg, didn't matter that I took a trip to Naples, still 15 mpg. The truck was very nice but that was a problem for me. I rented an F150, not crazy about the looks and the aluminum body, just my opinion, and the Ram, could not get past the rotating knob for a shifter, reminded me of the old push button transmission fad of the old Chrysler and the gas mileage was terrible like the Tundra. Rented a Silverado thinking I have not bought a Chevy in 30 years and to my surprise, I posted 22.9 mpg on the highway, a high of 24.2 and an average of 21.9. I was shocked and amazed at how great it rode and handled. The Apple car play was a bonus and a great addition to the my sync system which sounds surprisingly good. Purchased the crew cab short bed with the all star package and the V8 and so far averaging 22.5 mpg in mixed mostly highway driving. Also, I do not have the Silverado shake I have read about and hope this truck serves me as well as all the Toyota vehicles I bought in the past. Only time will tell but so far, very pleased with the purchase but it has only been the first week Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Replaced my 2007 Chevy Silverado Dean Brendel , 07/09/2016 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful As a 2nd time truck buyer, the 2016 chevy silverado is hands down superior to the 2007 silverado that I previously owned. Its much quieter, handles like a dream, has better gas mileage - although 15.7 is about as good as I have gotten so far but thats still 2 mpg better than my 2007. I have only had it for 785 miles so its new. Its beautiful and well appointed. The only drawback is climbing into the truck. I do not have running boards yet but will need to get them to provide a step up. My wife has a problem getting into the truck. In terms of acceleration, it does fine. The interior is very nice with the leather seats which have a cooling feature which is great in the summer. I have only had it for a couple of weeks so its all really new. I read other reviews that talk about a vibration but I have not had that happen. I am a proud owner of this truck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Long time F150 owner now Chevy! Casey SIlverado , 05/15/2016 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 20 of 24 people found this review helpful I have owned 3 F150's over the years and was in the market for a new truck. I wanted a truck with big v8 power (my last F150 had the 6.2l motor). reasonable gas mileage and ability to tow a 7x14 V nose enclosed trailer long distance in comfort. I don't do off road stuff but every so often I do hit some dirt roads. I didn't want to move to a F250 or any 3/4 ton. I looked first for a truck with a 6.2l engine and the only one I found with that option was Silverado. Well, I started looking and found that not only was it basically the same motor as in the C7 but it came with a 8 speed transmission. The Silverado comes in many different flavors and the engine choice limited me to a High Country or an LTZ Z71. I found 2 trucks about 70 miles away from where I live and test drove one and bought it the same day. I got what I needed (power, comfort, rugged). I also got what I wont use (crazy technology built-in wifi, lane assist, front assist, rear assist etc)) and hopefully it will be as reliable a truck as my fords have been. I just couldn't do a twin turbo v6 in a truck so hello Chevy and so long Ford! Update at 6000 miles. So we put this truck through some pretty intense miles. Hooked up a 7x14 enclosed motorcycle trailer with 2 baggers and towed it from VA to CO and then to WY. Went up steep mountains and through torrential rains. Experienced the joy of bad roads in various sections of the 5000 mile vacation over 2 weeks. Love this truck. Gas mileage went to hell ofcourse towing 5000 pounds+ but stable, able to go up steep inclines, handle wet roads, couple of emergency manouvers without problem, no overheating running straight for 16 hours in sometimes 102 degree heat. Update at 10,000 miles. No issues still. Using the truck still primarily for long distance trips and hauling stuff around town. Gas mileage varies between 17-21.7 depending on my heavy foot. With the big motor, its fun to to hammer it every now and then. They say this particular setup can do 0-60 in 5.9 sec, I can believe it. Crazy for a 6000 lb rig, not complaining LOL! Performance

1500 Silverado is best in value. Arthur , 04/27/2016 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I admit that Silverado is my truck of preference, given my last one lasted 16 yrs and 189,000 miles. Heavy rust issues from living in the northeast is what made it time to trade in. I test drove the Ford and though it was a nice ride, I thought the handling was OK and you can feel that turbo working. I really like the Ram and felt this came with great options and the best ride on the highway. I choose the Silverado because it had the best value without sacrificing anything. The new look of the Silverado is tough and sleek and the standard HID lights are really impressive. The handling is great and the ride is really comfortable. The crew cab is more than enough room for adults plus really handy to store away tool. I have owned it now for 4 months and can't say a bad thing about it. I do a lot of mix driving and am averaging 19-20 MPGs which is really nice. Shop around for the price but you can not go wrong. The LT model is a nice mid range with enough options but does not break the bank. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value