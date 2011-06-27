Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Love This Truck jgperegrine , 11/04/2014 42 of 42 people found this review helpful I read many of the negative reviews regarding the 2014 model so I waited for the 2015 to come out. I really like this truck. It is very quiet and rides great. The interior fit and finish is excellent. I have 1200 miles on it now with no problems. I drove several 2014 models and they all had a bit of a vibration to them. I believe it was due to flat spots on the Good Year Wrangler tires. I went ATV riding with my sons over the weekend and there was no internet or phone service, so the hotspot in the truck really came in handy. The truck gets great mileage when it utilizes the 4 cyl mode (I think it could stay in 4 cyl mode longer) but seems just OK in 8 cyl mode. Report Abuse

Best new truck I have owned Warren , 08/06/2015 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is still a very new truck but what a winner. I traded my 07 Silverado on this one and could not be happier. Decided this time to look at Fords as well as Chevy and GMC. Drove the F-150 and it took the entire test drive for the trucks a/c to cool it down. Big no no for me being from south Florida. First impression of the Silverado was love at first drive. Extremely quiet for what is an "offroad" set up with the Z71 package. Nice tight ride and handling. The biggest change for me is the mileage. Real world driving city and highway on the very first tank 17.5 mpg. Best so far was 21.8! I will never look at another truck again, Chevy for life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the truck, HATE the OnStar! Jim Swindle , 12/12/2015 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 19 people found this review helpful Truck is great, BUT after buying it found out that the navigation doesn't work without OnStar putting in the address. As a Realtor, I am used to putting in 20 address locations for the day, then taking clients to each of them. Just press a button and the next is set, conversations are not interrupted or anything. Now, I have to contact OnStar after each visit and have them put the next location in. Finally quit using it an am just using my Android phone instead. Found out that the remote start and door locking is also OnStar too. Much as I like the truck, I will not buy another vehicle that has OnStar, it ties in too closely with the other systems. Then having them call you to tell you about the special offers???? Come on, too much! Found out you can't remove it either. Sound like I am totally against it? Yep, you bet! Would rather have a self driving car. Also, mine has the V8 but that wasn't a choice on this website. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Z71 6.2L PILE OF GARBAGE Aaron Rivera , 04/27/2016 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Do not buy a Chevy truck period!!!!!!! After spending thousands on the fully loaded Z71 with the 6.2L engine, I had test drove many, so when I saw a certain dealership had one available, I went and bought it. I have had it for a year now and after taking the hunk of junk back to the dealership 5 different times the transmission was still slipping. The truck is back at the dealership and now they tell me it needs a new transmission. Funny how they waited until the time to enact the lemon law passed by one month to admit there is something wrong with the truck. Back to Toyota, after 30 years of Toyota trucks and Honda cars for the wife. We are both going back to Toyota ASAP Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse