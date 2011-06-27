Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Good for 500 miles, then it's a vibrator with no fix chevy_vibrator , 12/05/2014 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Bought this new 2014 Silverado 2.5 months ago. Within 500 miles, it started to vibrate on all roads at all speeds. After 5 trips to the shop, 3 failed fixes, a service manager that acknowledged the problem and said he had a friend with the same problem, 4 calls to GM, GM said "It's normal, there's nothing more we can do". It's not normal to feel like every road is a gravel road. And if you search the internet, you'll find 1000s of others reporting this same problem. GM refused to do anything further, so I took a little loss and traded for a Dodge Ram 1500. Couldn't be happier. GM has a big problem here, doesn't know a solution, and is in complete damage control at this point. Report Abuse

Loved it at first....growing concerned autoindustry1 , 01/24/2014 53 of 56 people found this review helpful I loved this truck at first. Great ride, fuel economy and interior comfort/features. I'm starting to have several issues of major concern. My truck starts very hard in cold weather. Several revolutions of the engine before it'll fire up. Getting worse. I also have a distinct coolant smell coming from the truck after it's gotten warm. There is a vibration I've noticed at freeway speeds in the drivetrain that's starting to drive me nuts. I also have to bring the truck into the dealer for 2 recalls. My windshield has cracked and I don't believe it's anything that I've done. GM spec'd the glass too thin to save weight??? The truck is a bit jerky to drive through various speeds. Not

2014 Chevy Silverado 14chevy53 , 08/19/2014 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 39 of 41 people found this review helpful I've had my 2014 Silverado for 9 months now and have had a long list of issues.Numerous recalls. Had an engine misfire at 14500 miles. Had to replace number 8 cylinder coil which had a history of misfires. Driver side door actuator went out and had to be replaced. The day after I got the truck back (less than 24 hours later) the front passenger side door actuator went out (currently at dealership writing review while its being fixed). When punching the gas the 1st to 2nd gear shift is very rough. Transmission guy at dealership said that's normal which I don't believe. Currently ongoing issue. Really hope GM reads this and contacts me. After what I spent on truck I shouldn't be having issues. Update a couple years later. Can honestly say after owning for 3 years I will never purchase another Chevy or GM product. I've had 14 recalls on this vehicle since I purchased brand new. On top of the issues discussed above I had my truck taken in for transmission problems and after 2 "diagnoses" that they couldn't replicate I finally told them I would not pick up the truck until it was fixed. Amazing that when I drove it with a texhnician I was able to replicate the problem but they couldn't. Ended up my torque converter failed a long with a few other things. Only took me going up to Chevy 6 times over the span of 3 years for them to finally fix it. Leather inside the truck also is cracking already. First time and will be the last owning a GM. Between the dealerships and customer service they are a joke. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2014 Chevy Silverado Engine Misfire!!!!!!!!!! dthatcher , 05/31/2014 46 of 50 people found this review helpful Just took my 2014 Silverado in today because of an "Engine Misfire" I only have 6600 miles on it, and do not feel very happy at this time. I have learned from reading other forums that I'm not the only who has this problem. There are some real horror stories going around that GM might not really have fix!!!. The problem started when I came to a stop. A real hard down shift hit first followed by the motor started to miss like it jumped timing. The check engine light started to blink constantly and the Track Light came on. I know we have GM customer service people on this forum so I would like to see what they have to say. However I don't want the standard responsive of take it to the dealer.