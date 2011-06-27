Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

first new vehicle johneb09 , 01/21/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had many vehicles, but this is the first new vehicle. This one has the chrome package, 20" chrome rims, chrome trim, mirrors, and door handles. I love the looks of it. It now has 4300 miles and am averaging around 17 MPG. The instruments are easy to read, and the controls are easy to reach. The seats are comfortable, the handling is responsive and the ride is pretty smooth. It took a little getting used to the cylinder deactivation as it seemed a little sluggish when accelerating from a stop. However, when you need power, its there. I occasionally pull an 18 foot fiberglass boat and hardly know its behind. All in all a very nice truck, and the rebates made it hard to pass up. Report Abuse

dispointed racerx62040 , 03/28/2014 23 of 32 people found this review helpful i bought a 2012 chevy Z-71 ex cab pick up 2 years ago now. this is the first vehicle i have even been able to buy new. when i drove it off the lot it had 3 miles on it and i was very happy. one of the big selling points was the sticker said it got 21 MPG hwy. the sales man said it got 21MPG. i feel they lied to me. this truck has a 5.3 engine. the truck i had before was a 1995 GMC ext. cab 2x4 long bed with a 350 throattle body injection engine. when that 350 hit 180,000 miles the engine had problems. so i totaly rebuilt that engine and everything was new. that truck even after the rebuild got 15 MPG. so i bought this new one thinking it would be better. but it only get 16 MPG at the best

Expected more from Chevy flagship pickup tone11 , 08/02/2012 11 of 15 people found this review helpful I have been a Bowie fan for sometime.Resently purchased a 2012 LTZ. Overall pleased with the truck other than the compleat lack of thought and enginering put into the interior.Too many small items are lacking that one would expect in a $46,000 vehicle.The center console is just 1 big box no pen holders,coin holders,tissue nothing my 2001 gmc had all these,my 2006 malibue has all these( hardly a top of the lineup for gm), No underwood light(although the bracket is there). the Eagle LS2 tires r pretty much a lowend tire for Goodyear.Even my owners Manuel and paperwork was given in pretty much a sandwich bag.Overall I like the truck, but GM needs to stop pinching pennies on a top tier truck.

Very Nice Truck rider16 , 04/03/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this truck after trading Avalanche with 175K Miles. Like the 5.3 ltr and new 6 speed auto is a nice upgrade. Truck gets average 17 miles combined and 19 to 20 when doing highway driving. LT with allstar package is a nice combination of upgrades. Really like the ride, solid build and comfortable on long trips.